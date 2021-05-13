Off late, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are making it to the news more for their unruly behaviour with the frontline workers amidst the ongoing pandemic. In a shocking incident, Lawrence Gedam, son of Congress leader Anand Gedam, was seen slapping a nodal officer named Dr Abhijit Marbade on duty for allegedly not giving medicines of his choice to his home quarantined relatives in Gadhchiroli, Maharashtra. Lawrence Gedam was later arrested by police for this attack.

Maharashtra | Lawrence Gedam, son of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam, arrested for allegedly thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade, nodal officer on duty at Armori Government COVID centre over the issue of medicines: Assistant Police Inspector, Armori Police Station, Gadchiroli Dist — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Gedam’s misbehaviour was caught on camera when he approached the doctor asking for medicines for his relatives. The doctor asked for symptoms upon which Gedam disclosed that the patients were not showing any symptoms.

As per a Times Now report, what transpired next is unclear but Gedam violently attacked the nodal officer, slapping him in public saying “he does not know what kind of medicine to give.” Gedam at the time of the incident was wearing no mask putting the life of a frontline warrior at risk.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Lawrence Gedam, son of Congress Ex-MLA Anand Gedam, caught on camera, thrashing a Govt doctor.



Two days ago, Congress MLA Ranjit Kamble abused & threatened a Health Officer demanding fewer Covid tests to fudge numbers.



They’re all having a free run!!

. pic.twitter.com/VhaQ8wFw2r — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 13, 2021

According to the Assistant Police Inspector (API), Armori Police Station, Gadchiroli, police booked Lawrence Gedam for thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade on duty at Armori Government COVID centre over the issue of medicines, and later arrested him.

In April, Nagpur Congress corporator Bunty Shelke along with Maharashtra INC Chief Nana Patole had stormed into Nagpur’s Municipality Corporation’s office threatening and misbehaving with the employees.

In the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Shelke claimed that the workers ‘deserve to be burned down’ for their incompetence.

In the same month, BMC Education Committee Chairman and Shiv Sena Corporator Sandhya Doshi was caught on camera creating a ruckus at a Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai suburbs.

In a video uploaded by social media users on Twitter, the corporator can be seen humiliating the hospital staff and accusing a doctor on duty for allegedly not “talking properly” to a patient in her know. The video was especially alarming as the person accompanying the Shiv Sena corporator was seen without a mask in a Covid-19 hospital facility.