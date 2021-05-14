Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports After questioning AAP and BJP leaders, Delhi police interrogates Youth Congress president in a...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

After questioning AAP and BJP leaders, Delhi police interrogates Youth Congress president in a Delhi HC ordered probe, may question Gautam Gambhir soon

A petition seeking action against politicians was filed in the Delhi HC, following which the court ordered the police to conduct an inquiry into the alleged illegal distribution of COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police interrogates Srinivas BV in connection with illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines
IYC President Srinivas B V(Source: India Today)
236

The Delhi police today questioned Youth Congress president Srinivas B V over the allegations of illegal procurement and distribution of Covid-19 drugs in an ongoing investigation ordered by the Delhi High Court. The police have already questioned some AAP and BJP leaders in the case, and will question more politicians from various parties.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch today reached the headquarters of the Indian Youth Congress to interrogate President Srinivas B V about the source of COVID-19 relief material his organisation is using to help the people. The police were acting on the directions of the Delhi High Court, who had asked it to conduct an enquiry into the involvement of politicians in the alleged illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines.

While the Congress party raised an outrage over the questioning, and ‘neutral’ journalists questioned the appropriateness of investigating someone for distributing Covid-19 aid, it may be noted that BJP leaders have also been questioned and are being questioned in the same case. On May 11, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khuranna had informed that he was also questioned by Delhi Police, and he had given a statement.

“I gave them my statement and said I have never hoarded, purchased or sold any medicines. I went through official channels to help people get access to medicines. They showed me a copy of the High Court order based on which the enquiry is taking place,” Khurana said.

On the same day, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had questioned AAP MLA Dilip Pandey too in connection with alleged “illegal distribution of Covid medicines, etc”.

Delhi HC directs Police to enquire into the charge of “medical-mafia-political nexus” in the distribution of COVID-19 medicines

The inquiry by the Delhi Police is being conducted in accordance with a Delhi High Court order, which asked them to carry out an investigation into the involvement of politicians in the alleged illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines. The Delhi Police is likely to summon BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who is also at the forefront of helping people during the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

A petition was filed by Dr Deepak Singh, Chairman of Hruduya Foundation, in the Delhi High Court, seeking a CBI probe into an alleged “medical mafia-politician nexus” and illegal distribution of COVID medicines by politicians. The petitioner had mentioned Gambir, Srinivas, as well as BJP leaders Sujay Vikhe, Gautam Gambhir and Shirish Chaudhari, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Rohit Pawar, citing the instances of Remdesivir distributed by them. The petition had also asked for the detention of such persons for allegedly indulging in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines as per the National Security Act, 1980, and to disqualify the MLAs and MPs.

The court on May 4 had turned down the plea of filing FIR and CBI probe, but had asked the Delhi Police to examine the issue. The Court had asked the police to look into the instances of politicians allegedly directly procuring Remdesivir and distributing them to Covid-19 patients, and to file FIR if any irregularities were found. The court asked the state to file a status report within a week and listed the case for hearing on May 17.

“In case alleged incidents are found to have taken place in Delhi, Delhi Police should take appropriate steps by registration of FIR,” said the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli in an order.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis
Opinions

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Israel Defence Forces debunk propaganda peddled by Palestinian supporters, explain how Hamas is causing death of Gazan civilians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Israel Defence Forces informed that about 1,750 rockets have been fired at the Jewish State by terror outfits such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,956FansLike
543,417FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com