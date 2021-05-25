The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which has been at the forefront of the farmers’ protest, has taken to Twitter to share a video wherein ‘farmers’ are seen dancing and celebrating. BKU said that the celebrations are going on in Faridpur village of Hisar after the city administration agreed to repeal all the FIR against farmers and repair their damaged vehicles.

Celebrations going on in Faridpur village of Hisar after Hisar administration agreed to repeal all the FIR against farmers & repair damaged vehicles.#FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/9yzf64oJaR — BKU EKTA UGRAHAN (@Bkuektaugrahan) May 24, 2021

A closer look at the video shows none of the so-called farmers, despite the Covid tragedy looming in India, are wearing masks or following any Covid protocols during the celebrations.

Reports suggest that the week-long standoff over FIRs registered against farmers who had turned violent towards the police to disrupt Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s event on May 16, was resolved on May 24, after farmer leaders and officials from the administration met in Hisar for over two hours to resolve the issue.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was accompanied by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait, said: “They have sought one month’s time to complete the entire process to withdraw the FIRs.” He claimed that the administration has agreed to get farmers’ damaged vehicles repaired too. “The SDM came here to take guarantee that there will be no change in the commitment,” said Chaduni.

It is notable here that thousands of farmer protestors had flocked to Hisar to protest against the govt’s criminal cases against protestors who had participated in the May 16 clash. Over 350 farmer protestors were booked by the police after clashes on May 16 just before CM Khattar’s event where he had to inaugurate a Covid hospital.

The SDM, however, refused to comment on a claim made by the farmer leaders that the administration will get farmers’ vehicles, which were damaged during the clash, repaired. “I can’t say anything on this right now,” he said.

It is notable here that the Haryana government had earlier declared that protestors who damage public properties will be made to pay for the damages.

Rakesh Tikait camps at Hisar, says will continue protest until 2024

Yesterday, Rakesh Tikait had said that the farmers will not leave Hisar in Haryana until the farm laws are repealed. Tikait said that the farmers have liked the place and do not mind camping there until 2024. Thousands of farmers had marched to Hisar to stage a massive protest against the May 16 clash.

CM ML Khattar’s event attacked by ‘farmers’

On May 16 OpIndia had reported how farmers protesting the Farm Bills charged at police personnel near a toll plaza close to the event location which resulted in a lathi charge. The farmers also attacked DSP Abhimanyu, leaving him seriously injured. The farmers who were protesting near the Ramayan Toll plaza travelled 18 kilometres to ransack the event. They also charged at the security barricades using tractors to pave their way to the event.