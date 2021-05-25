Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports No punishment for attacking police, damaging property? Hisar administration to drop FIRs against farmer...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

No punishment for attacking police, damaging property? Hisar administration to drop FIRs against farmer protestors: Reports

The week-long standoff over FIRs registered against farmers who had turned violent towards the police to disrupt Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s event on May 16, was resolved on May 24.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana: Farmer protestors celebrate in Hisar after govt decides to withdraw FIRs
Flouting Covid protocols, 'farmers' in Hisar celebrate after administration agrees to withdraw criminal cases against
1

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which has been at the forefront of the farmers’ protest, has taken to Twitter to share a video wherein ‘farmers’ are seen dancing and celebrating. BKU said that the celebrations are going on in Faridpur village of Hisar after the city administration agreed to repeal all the FIR against farmers and repair their damaged vehicles.

A closer look at the video shows none of the so-called farmers, despite the Covid tragedy looming in India, are wearing masks or following any Covid protocols during the celebrations.

Reports suggest that the week-long standoff over FIRs registered against farmers who had turned violent towards the police to disrupt Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s event on May 16, was resolved on May 24, after farmer leaders and officials from the administration met in Hisar for over two hours to resolve the issue.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was accompanied by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait, said: “They have sought one month’s time to complete the entire process to withdraw the FIRs.” He claimed that the administration has agreed to get farmers’ damaged vehicles repaired too. “The SDM came here to take guarantee that there will be no change in the commitment,” said Chaduni.

It is notable here that thousands of farmer protestors had flocked to Hisar to protest against the govt’s criminal cases against protestors who had participated in the May 16 clash. Over 350 farmer protestors were booked by the police after clashes on May 16 just before CM Khattar’s event where he had to inaugurate a Covid hospital.

The SDM, however, refused to comment on a claim made by the farmer leaders that the administration will get farmers’ vehicles, which were damaged during the clash, repaired. “I can’t say anything on this right now,” he said.

It is notable here that the Haryana government had earlier declared that protestors who damage public properties will be made to pay for the damages.

Rakesh Tikait camps at Hisar, says will continue protest until 2024

Yesterday, Rakesh Tikait had said that the farmers will not leave Hisar in Haryana until the farm laws are repealed. Tikait said that the farmers have liked the place and do not mind camping there until 2024. Thousands of farmers had marched to Hisar to stage a massive protest against the May 16 clash.

CM ML Khattar’s event attacked by ‘farmers’

On May 16 OpIndia had reported how farmers protesting the Farm Bills charged at police personnel near a toll plaza close to the event location which resulted in a lathi charge. The farmers also attacked DSP Abhimanyu, leaving him seriously injured. The farmers who were protesting near the Ramayan Toll plaza travelled 18 kilometres to ransack the event. They also charged at the security barricades using tractors to pave their way to the event.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHaryana govt, farmer protests, farmer leaders
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal
News Reports

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

World Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST Act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com