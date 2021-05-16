Farmers at Hisar, Hayarana got violent and tried to disrupt a Covid-19 facility inauguration event attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

#WATCH | Farmers – Police clash at Haryana’s Hisar after farmers reportedly protested at an event attended by CM ML Khattar was present.



Gurpreet Chhina with details.

The farmers protesting the Farm Bills charged at police personnel near a toll close to the event location which resulted in a lathi-charge. As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, the farmers also attacked DSP Abhimanyu, leaving him seriously injured.

The farmers who were protesting near the Ramayan Toll traveled 18 kilometers to ransack the event. They also charged at the security barricades using tractors to pave their way to the event.

As per reports, a huge crowd gathered at the site all of a sudden charging at the security forces which resulted in a clash. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha protesting on the border had also backed the protest.

This is not the first time that the protesters attacked an event attended by Haryana Chief Minister. They have warned that unless the new farm laws are not scrapped, the protests will not cease.

Khatter had visited Hisar to inaugurate the Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjivani Hospital which has been temporarily constructed at the OP Jindal Modern School.

Black Day on May 26

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, announced on Saturday that they will observe May 26 as “Black-Day” to mark six months of their protest against the three Farm Bills proposed by the Centre. The farmer leaders have urged the protesters to raise black flags from their houses. Thousands of farmers from across the country are currently protesting at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders surrounding the national capital while the nation is going through a surge in new Covid-19 cases.