Monday, May 24, 2021
Home News Reports Medical team that visited a village in Ujjain for Covid vaccine awareness attacked, FIR...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Medical team that visited a village in Ujjain for Covid vaccine awareness attacked, FIR against 4

Following the incident, the Ujjain police registered an FIR against 4 people. Two persons were later arrested in this connection.

OpIndia Staff
Ujjain: Medical team trying to create vaccine awareness attacked by villagers
villagers in Ujjain attack Attack on medical staff during vaccination drive (source: The Freepress Journal)
4

Despite the proven efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine hesitancy has been a growing problem leading to many incidents of misconduct against doctors and healthcare workers. In another such case, a medical team that was sent to Malikhedi village under Unhel tehsil of the Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination was attacked on May 24 (Monday).

Following the incident, the Ujjain police registered an FIR against 4 people. Two persons were later arrested in this connection, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria told the media. 

A video of the incident was also shared on social media wherein the healthcare workers were seen fleeing after the ruckus created by some people at Malikhedi village. The user claimed that the assaulters verbally abused and assaulted the medical team, injuring two members including an additional Tehsildar in the attack.

Medical team visited the village in Ujjain to dispel the rumours and myth surrounding the vaccines

Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria confirmed that the health personnel had visited the village earlier too. The locals were not ready to take the vaccine shots compelling the team to return. On Monday morning, the health personnel went back to the village. They were trying to dispel the rumours and myth surrounding the vaccines and encouraging the sceptical locals to be a part of the inoculation drive when some villagers allegedly attacked the husband of a woman panchayat office-bearer, who was part of the medical team.

According to sources, rumours have spread in villages especially among illiterate residents that people are dying because of vaccine.

The ASP said that two arrests have been made so far and efforts are on to identify the others who were involved in the incident. Additional police force has been deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident, he furthered.

Violence against healthcare workers on the rise since the first phase of the pandemic

Despite their dedication and hard work to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic,, frontline workers, doctors, medical and nursing staffs have been on the receiving end of violence ever since the pathogen started wreaking havoc in India last year. Multiple attacks on medical staff and health care workers were reported during the first phase of the pandemic as well.

There had been reports of Tablighi Jamaat members molesting nurses in UP, defecating in corridors in Delhi and even spitting at the healthcare workers. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin has emerged as a hot spot contributing to approximately 30% of coronavirus cases in India.

Instances of violent attacks against healthcare workers were reported from Madhya Pradesh’ Indore and Karnataka’s Bengaluru too.

Modi govt brings ordinance to end violence against healthcare workers

In a significant measure to stop the attacks against the healthcare workers in the country, Modi Government had in April last year brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. The new ordinance had provisions to punish the assaulters with imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years.

President Ram Nath Kovind had approved The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 on April 24, 2020, which made attacks on healthcare personnel or their property, including their living and working premises, cognizable, non-bailable offences. The ordinance also included provisions for compensation for injury and damages in such cases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaccine hesitancy, Covid vaccine, vaccine stock
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
Media

Alt News ‘fact-checker’ dismisses expert who hailed India because of his Twitter following: Here is a list of his real-life accomplishments

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha today tried to discredit American foreign policy expert Dr John Hulsman after he pegged India to be a rising superpower despite the COVID-19 setback

Controversies, brawls, underworld connections: All we know about the murky life of wrestler Sushil Kumar

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar has finally been arrested by the Delhi Police after absconding for over 2 weeks.

Rajiv Gandhi’s vanity project: How the PMO was renovated and beautified months after the Bhopal Gas tragedy

News Reports Jinit Jain -
In 1985, months after the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Rajiv Gandhi commissioned and authorised a capital-intensive beautification and renovation project for the PMO.

On-site registration for Covid-19 vaccine for 18-44 years age group to be initiated at govt vaccination centres

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On-site registration aims at reducing vaccine wastage and facilitate those without access to the internet, smart phones or mobile phones with limited access for vaccination to get themselves inoculated.

After maligning the Kumbh Mela, read how propagandists at Alt News, ‘journalists’ are defending mass gathering at farmer protests

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Barkha Dutt condemned the ongoing 'farmer protests' and also spoke out against the opposition parties supporting them.

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,502FansLike
547,879FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com