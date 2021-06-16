Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Assam: Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh and Farouk Rahman rape and murder two minor tribal girls, arrested within 72 hours along with 4 others

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken to Twitter to condole the death of the minors and instructed the police to undertake an extensive investigation to nab the perpetrators.

The Assam police on Tuesday arrested three culprits, Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh and Farouk Rahman, for raping two minor tribal girls and hanging their bodies on a tree after killing the two in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

In a deplorable incident, the two girls aged 14 and 16 from the Rabha community were first raped and then murdered by the perpetrators. Initially it was reported as suicide. However, the family of the victim refused to accept and demanded an investigation.

Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar in an interview to The Indian Express informed that the seven people arrested in the case have confessed to raping the girls — aged 14 and 16 — and killing them.

“Based on our interrogation of the accused, we have reconstructed the crime,” Thube added.

Cracking the case in 72 hours SP Thube informed that as per the confession, the accused were known to the girls and belonged to areas near to where the girls’ families live. 

Assam CM on top of the case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken to Twitter to condole the death of the minors and instructed the police to undertake an extensive investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Sarma, on Sunday, visited the families of the victim and extended support. 

“We’re extremely pained at the tragic incident of Abhayakhuti, Kokrajhar. To reassure family of 2 minor girls, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in mysterious condition on Friday, I met them today to console & share their pain. Assam Govt stands firmly by them,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Following the case closely, Sarma on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the outcome of the investigation.

In another Tweet, Sarma revealed the names of the accused and congratulated the Assam police for adopting a steadfast approach to solve the case. 

He said that the girls were first choked to death and their bodies were hanged on a tree in an attempt to hoodwink and make it appear like suicide.

As per reports, the three men were directly involved in rape and murder of the two girls while four tried to destroy evidence and mislead the investigators.

