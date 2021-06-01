According to reports in Pakistani media, Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, will get married to his paternal uncle’s daughter next year. Both families have mutually agreed on the marriage. The news of Azam getting engaged to his cousin came as a surprise for his fans as he is currently in Abu Dhabi preparing for the second half of the Pakistan Super League.

Reports suggest that he got engaged some time back and was keeping the information secret from the media. However, his teammates were well aware of the engagement, as reported by Geo News Urdu. Interestingly, just a day before the news broke, veteran cricketer Azhar Ali did a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. One of the fans had asked him to say something for Azam to which he replied “Shadi kar lay (get married)”.

There is no information available about the cousin with whom he is going to get married with next year. Babar Azam currently holds the top position in Men’s ODI Batting Rankings with 865 points followed by Virat Kohli with 857 points and Rohit Sharma with 825 points.

Babar Azam was last seen in action against Zimbabwe in a T20I series.