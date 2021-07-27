Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to families of cops who died in border clash with Mizoram

Six police personnel lost their lives in the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute, chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday evening.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid wreaths to pay homage to the slain police personnel who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram border clash on July 26 (Monday) night. He declared a financial support of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the cops who died in the clash. He also announced that the injured will be given Rs 1 lakh each. OpIndia reported that six police personnel lost their lives in the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

According to reports, Himanta Sarma had revealed that civilians were in army fatigues carrying arms, including sniper rifles, therefore the Assam Police has been ordered to conduct an investigation into the matter. “It will be investigated that where did the civilians get the arms from”, said Biswa Sarma.

During his address to the media, Sarma repeatedly asserted that the Assam government is committed to securing the state’s territory. He also informed that his Mizoram counterpart has invited him for talks in Aizawl. 

“This is not a political issue. This is a boundary dispute between two states. This is a long-standing border dispute. There was dispute even at the time when Congres govt was there on both sides. This is a dispute between two states, not between two political parties”, said the CM.

Tensions rose along the Assam-Mizoram border after reports of firing between the police of both states emerged. According to Assam Police, their Mizo counterparts opened fire at them at Lailapur.

