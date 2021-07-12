The internecine conflict within the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra seems to be intensifying as the state Congress president Nana Patole on Monday alleged that his party leaders were being snooped on by the Intelligence Department in the state.

Patole said the Intelligence Department of the Maharashtra state government is keeping a tab on Congress leaders and reports of all activities of Congress leaders reaches the Chief Minister and Home Minister every day at 9 am. The Home Ministry in Maharashtra is with Sharad Pawar’s NCP while the chief minister is Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray.

Patole went on to allege that even if he clandestinely organises a meeting between Congress leaders, the news of their gathering reaches the chief minister.

While addressing Congress workers in Lonavala, Patole said, “They have both the CM post as well as Home Ministry. We are in power together but they hold these powerful constitutional positions. They do not want Congress to fight independently in Maharashtra. The Intelligence Department has to share the information about my whereabouts with the CM and the Home Minister every morning at 9 am. What is happening where, where and when meetings are being held, what is the political situation, where the movement is taking place, the IB gives full information about it.”

“I went on a tour and there was a meeting scheduled at 3 o’clock in the night. He (CM) was also aware of this, even though the news did not come on TV, newspapers, but he knew it because they control the systems (state intelligence department). They know the ground beneath them is shifting and they will try all their might to hobble Congress party’s progress,” Patole said. The state chief also accused the NCP and Shiv Sena of ‘backstabbing’ the Congress party.

Pawar snubs Nana Patole, says he is not significant enough to warrant response

NCP supremo reacted to the sharp remarks made by Nana Patole during his meeting with Congress workers in Lonavala. Pawar said Patole was “a small leader whose comments do not warrant a response”.

When asked about Patole’s allegations, Pawar, who was in his hometown of Baramati, said, “I don’t want to get into this duel…They are small people, why should I comment on them? If Congress president Sonia Gandhi had said something, then I would have commented on it.”