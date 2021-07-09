Friday, July 9, 2021
HomeNews Reports52% respondents believe that Yogi Adityanath will become UP CM again in 2022: Survey
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

52% respondents believe that Yogi Adityanath will become UP CM again in 2022: Survey

A survey by IANS CVoter shows that 52% of people think Yogi Adityanath will come back to power after the 2022 UP elections, while 37% think the BJP will not win the elections

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath to become UP CM again in 2022, says survey
Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: Business Standard)
1

In a recent survey conducted by IANS-CVoter, 52% of people said that Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again in 2022.

As per the survey, about 37% of respondents believed that the incumbent Chief Minister will not return to power in the 2022 State Legislative Assembly polls. The sample size of the survey was 1200 and based on the response of adults across all segments. Uttar Pradesh is expected to go to the polls in February next year while the current govt’s term will expire on March 14, 2022. A total of 403 seats are up for grabs. The BJP had secured 312 seats in the 2017 polls with a voter percentage of 39.67%.

Recently, BJP swept the Zila Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh with 66 out of 75 seats. While speaking to news agency ANI, he remarked, “BJP candiates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with a huge margin. We’ll win more than 300 seats.” CM Yogi Adityanath announced that BJP will continue its winning streak, despite any alliances created to topple him from the throne. He added that earlier such alliances were tried and tested in both 2017 and 2019 and that they failed.

Yogi Adityanath slams conspiracy theory bogey

Yogi Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav for alleging that the BJP won Zila Parishad seats by misusing administrative power. “Two things are very clear: When we win Lok Sabha elections, they blame the EVM. When elections were conducted using ballot papers this time, they began blaming the administration…If we win, they blame the administration and EVMS. If they win, it somehow implies hard work by SP workers. Our victory is also the hard work of our party workers,” remarked the Uttar Pradesh CM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,344FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com