Yogi Adityanath to become UP CM again in 2022, says survey

In a recent survey conducted by IANS-CVoter, 52% of people said that Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again in 2022.

As per the survey, about 37% of respondents believed that the incumbent Chief Minister will not return to power in the 2022 State Legislative Assembly polls. The sample size of the survey was 1200 and based on the response of adults across all segments. Uttar Pradesh is expected to go to the polls in February next year while the current govt’s term will expire on March 14, 2022. A total of 403 seats are up for grabs. The BJP had secured 312 seats in the 2017 polls with a voter percentage of 39.67%.

Recently, BJP swept the Zila Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh with 66 out of 75 seats. While speaking to news agency ANI, he remarked, “BJP candiates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with a huge margin. We’ll win more than 300 seats.” CM Yogi Adityanath announced that BJP will continue its winning streak, despite any alliances created to topple him from the throne. He added that earlier such alliances were tried and tested in both 2017 and 2019 and that they failed.

Yogi Adityanath slams conspiracy theory bogey

Yogi Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav for alleging that the BJP won Zila Parishad seats by misusing administrative power. “Two things are very clear: When we win Lok Sabha elections, they blame the EVM. When elections were conducted using ballot papers this time, they began blaming the administration…If we win, they blame the administration and EVMS. If they win, it somehow implies hard work by SP workers. Our victory is also the hard work of our party workers,” remarked the Uttar Pradesh CM.