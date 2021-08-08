On Saturday, purported fans of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli abused a Twitter user and passed vulgar comments over her satirical post on the cricketer.

A social media user- Kr!T!kA (@kakthiyawadi07), posted an image on her Twitter timeline on Saturday that compared the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. In her satirical post, Kr!T!kA compared the two sportsmen by posting similar images of the two side by side to take a dig at the Indian cricket captain.

On the left of the image, just above Neeraj Chopra’s image, she referred to the athlete by his name “Neeraj” while referring to Virat Kohli as “Nirlaj” or shameless.

After tweeting the post, she clarified that it was just a fun tweet and urged the users not to freak out.

Well, as expected, the purported fans of Virat Kohli stormed onto her timeline to abuse her. Several abusive and vile tweets were targeted at Kr!T!kA for taking a dig at Virat Kohli.

Image Source: @tiredcskfan

Image Source: @tiredcskfan

Some fans of Virat Kohli even referred to her as a prostitute and made sexist remarks against her.

Some fans resorted to the worst forms of online sexual harassment against the social media user.

Another user took it to the next level by even involving Kr!T!kA’s parents as they dragged her family members for the tweet that had nothing to do with them.

Well, this is not the first time that Virat Kohli’s fans have lost their cool on the internet and resorted to hurling abuses at other cricketers and their fans.

Just a few months ago, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson had faced the wrath of Virat Kohli fans on social media after he had dismissed Team India skipper in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. Jamieson had trapped Kohli lbw during India’s first innings on Day 3 of the ongoing summit clash to help New Zealand bundle out India cheaply.

Several Kohli fans had abused Jamieson on his Instagram posts after he dismissed Kohli on 44 off 132 balls. While some fans urged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to cancel his IPL contract, others resorted to abuse him.

One comment called him a “f****** drunk player”, while other users directed offensive curse words against his mother and sister. “Your mother’s v***** should be split wide”, “your sister’s v***** should be cut and fed to dogs” were some of the abuses thrown at his Instagram posts. There were posts containing rape threats.

Image Source: Twitter

Following the embarrassment caused by Virat Kohli’s fans, several Indians had stepped in to issue apologies for the abuses hurled at him and his family.