Fact-check: Did PM Modi not speak to Olympic bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia because he supported ‘farmer protest’

On August 8, alleged independent journalist Sakshi Joshi questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not talked to Bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia because he supported farmers protests. She said, “Did he not speak to @BajrangPunia yet because of his stand on Farmer’s protest?”

Misleading tweet by Sakshi Joshi. Source: Twitter

She was not the only one to make such allegations against PM Modi. Aam Aadmi Party’s Shaleen Mitra had raised similar concerns. He claimed, “We are waiting when Prime Minister would speak to Bajrang Punia who brought pride for India,” in Hindi.

Misleading tweet by Shaleen Mitra. Source: Twitter

However, if only they’d have bothered to pay attention they’d know that PM Modi has already spoken to Punia.

PM Modi’s conversation with Punia

On the contrary to the allegations made against PM Modi, he has already congratulated Punia over the call on August 7.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to wrestler Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning the Bronze medal. He lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to this accomplishment#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/TD0j09fHBp — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

According to News Agency ANI, PM had spoken to Punia and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal. He also lauded Punia for the determination and hard work that led to the accomplishment.

Punia’s support for farmers protest has no impact on support from the government

Punia has been a vocal supporter of the farmer protests and published tweets in favour of the so-called farmers. He had urged the government to initiate talks with the farmers and end the blockade between the union government and farmer unions. However, his support for the protests did not stop PM Modi or other BJP leaders from supporting him or congratulating him for the win.

Thank you sir, @narendramodi for all your support through out the journey.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/JOTBLRDWDu — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 7, 2021

Punia has numerous photos and posts with former sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Thank you sir @KirenRijiju for all the support 🙏🙏

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/D70NzM5C5D — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 7, 2021

After his win in the Olympics, Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated him for the win.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also published a video where he was seen celebrating the moments when Punia won the match.

On the other hand, the ‘liberals’ have been cancelling Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra because of his support to the PM Modi.