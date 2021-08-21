Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAmidst escalating chaos outside Kabul airport, US and Chinese embassies ask their citizens in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Amidst escalating chaos outside Kabul airport, US and Chinese embassies ask their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the place

OpIndia Staff
As situation outside Kabul airport deteriorated, US and chinese embassy asked its citizens to refrain from visiting the place
Legions of people have gathered outside the Kabul airport in a bid to fly out of the country(Image Courtesy: India Today)
8

Chaos and disorder have been the prevailing state of affairs at Kabul airport since the Taliban formally took over Afghanistan on Sunday this week. Since then, a raft of people has flocked to the airport fearing persecution from the Talibani regime and in a desperate bid to fly out of the country.

Thousands of people were seen queuing up outside the Kabul International Airport, hoping to get inside and catch a flight right out of the country. However, a report published in Sky News says the condition exacerbated this morning as people standing in the front of the queue found themselves crushed as mayhem swept over the place.

The foreign soldiers had little time, to process and help the victims as the huge crowd of people jostled and pushed to get inside the airport. Scores of people reportedly died in the stampede that ensued outside the airport premises, the report said, as officials were seen covering the dead with white sheets.

US and Chinese embassy in Afghanistan urge their nationals to refrain from travelling to Kabul airport

With chaos engulfing Kabul airport and much of Afghanistan, the United States embassy in Afghanistan, which is operating from the military side of the airport, urged American citizens to avoid travelling to the airport citing “potential security threat”.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so”, the embassy said in its latest security alert issued today.

“U.S. citizens requesting assistance in departing the country who have not yet to completed the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveller in their group should do so as soon as possible. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart,” the embassy said in the alert. The statement also asked people not to call the embassy, and added that filling the form is the only way to contact them.

Similarly, the Chinese embassy in Kabul also asked Chinese nationals to stay away from Kabul airport and other sites that are prone to violent flare-ups. In fact, the Chinese embassy went a step ahead and even asked its citizens to strictly abide by Islamic customs, including the code of dressing and dining in public.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since then surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the aeroplanes have gone viral on social media. The Taliban terrorists have been seen enjoying themselves as the amusement park as well in other surreal scenes.

While the Taliban has promised to preserve women’s rights and grant amnesty to everyone who had run afoul with the terror outfit, the situation on the ground tells a different story. There have been reports emerging from Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan that say the Taliban terrorists have been hunting down their adversaries and exacting revenge from those whom they perceive to have helped the United States and NATO forces. This has added to the panic among the people, who are now either going underground or rushing towards the airport to escape the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Amidst escalating chaos outside Kabul airport, US and Chinese embassies ask their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the place

OpIndia Staff -

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh dies at the age of 89, was a chief architect of Ram Mandir success

OpIndia Staff -

BJP questions if AAP has committed scams after Arvind Kejriwal endorses claims that 15 of its members are under ED and CBI scanner

OpIndia Staff -

China appears all set to violate Pakistani sovereignty using excuse of ‘India sponsored terrorism’: Here’s how

K Bhattacharjee -

‘Whitewashing Islamic crimes is a full-time hobby of intellectuals’: Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ explains how blaming Brahmins for forced conversions is a fig leaf

OpIndia Staff -

Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics while talking to PV Sindhu’s South Korean coach: Here’s why he actually brought up Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Experts question Joe Biden’s mental health after he confuses facts about his son during interview, raise concerns about dementia: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Car stuck in Muharram procession attacked with sticks and rod, cash and phones of Masood Alam’s family in the vehicle looted

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: 15-year-old girl ends her life after being told that those who die on Muharram go to heaven

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Udit Raj again trolled by Islamists for comments against Burkha and Taliban, trend #उदितवा_नंगा_है on Twitter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
569,478FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com