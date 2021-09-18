Alex Jones of InfoWars has filed a lawsuit against the US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for its ban on drones near the the border areas after several videos of migrants gathering started circulating on social media.

The declaration of a no fly zone by the FAA for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) along the Del Rio International Bridge, South Texas led to widespread criticism as the decision is believed to be the FAA’s response to stop the drones from capturing videos and circulating them online showing large gathering of illegal migrants. The US department claimed the ban was due to “special security reasons”. The videos of the illegal migrants crowded beneath the bridge caused a significant outrage on social media.

According to reports, law enforcement agencies warned that the number of migrants gathered will increase as thousands more are expected to arrive soon. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano estimated the number of migrants gathered to be more than 10000.

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath.

The lawsuit filed identifies InfoWars as the plaintiff and the FAA administrator Steve Dickson as the the defendant. It reads “The United States government has grown to recognize the danger that UAS present in terms of limiting how the government might control the narrative of a crisis and exposing government falsehoods and/or malfeasance.” Alex Jones is the founder of InfoWars.

President Joe Biden received heavy criticism for the failure of the US administration and mishandling of the border security affairs. Senator Ted Cruz said, “This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden,” and claimed that there were 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge along with a video message in a tweet.

I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge.

This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis



This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

Former Border Patrol agent and intelligence analyst, Jenn Budd told the BBC, “When you have large numbers of people who need refugee or asylum status, and have essentially closed down the system that deals with refugees and asylum seekers, then you have people with no other choice but to cross illegally,” Jenn Budd also a Immigrant rights activist blamed Joe Biden’s administration pandemic policy to pursue Title 42 from Trump period and that helped in expelling undocumented migrants.