Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeWorldAlex Jones led InfoWars files lawsuit against US authorities over drone ban after video...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Alex Jones led InfoWars files lawsuit against US authorities over drone ban after video surfaced that showed migrant gathering

The US department claimed the ban was due to "special security reasons”. The videos of the illegal migrants crowded beneath the bridge caused a significant outrage on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Alex Jones of Infowars in a lawsuit against FAA over drones ban following a video that showed migrants gathering
Image Credit : Reuters
3

Alex Jones of InfoWars has filed a lawsuit against the US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for its ban on drones near the the border areas after several videos of migrants gathering started circulating on social media.

The declaration of a no fly zone by the FAA for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) along the Del Rio International Bridge, South Texas led to widespread criticism as the decision is believed to be the FAA’s response to stop the drones from capturing videos and circulating them online showing large gathering of illegal migrants. The US department claimed the ban was due to “special security reasons”. The videos of the illegal migrants crowded beneath the bridge caused a significant outrage on social media.

According to reports, law enforcement agencies warned that the number of migrants gathered will increase as thousands more are expected to arrive soon. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano estimated the number of migrants gathered to be more than 10000.

The lawsuit filed identifies InfoWars as the plaintiff and the FAA administrator Steve Dickson as the the defendant. It reads “The United States government has grown to recognize the danger that UAS present in terms of limiting how the government might control the narrative of a crisis and exposing government falsehoods and/or malfeasance.” Alex Jones is the founder of InfoWars.

President Joe Biden received heavy criticism for the failure of the US administration and mishandling of the border security affairs. Senator Ted Cruz said, “This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden,”  and claimed that there were 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge along with a video message in a tweet.

Former Border Patrol agent and intelligence analyst, Jenn Budd told the BBC, “When you have large numbers of people who need refugee or asylum status, and have essentially closed down the system that deals with refugees and asylum seekers, then you have people with no other choice but to cross illegally,” Jenn Budd also a Immigrant rights activist blamed Joe Biden’s administration pandemic policy to pursue Title 42 from Trump period and that helped in expelling undocumented migrants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS drone ban
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
577,004FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com