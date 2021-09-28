Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: ED arrests Saeed Khan, a close aid of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra: ED arrests Saeed Khan, a close aid of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in money laundering case

MP Gawali is also accused of duping National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with the help of a firm called Balaji Sahkari Particle Board in getting loans of Rs 43.35 crores.

OpIndia Staff
ED arrests Saeed Khan, close aid of Yavatmal MP Bhavana Gawali
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, representational image, via Twitter
133

On September 28, ED arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali while investigating a money laundering case against a trust linked with Gawali.

ED is investigating Bhavana Gali, a member of parliament from the Yavatmal Washim constituency of Maharashtra over a money laundering case. According to reports, Bhavana Gawali’s mother Shalinitai Gawali and Saeed Khan were directors of a firm named Mahila Utkarsh Pratisthan. The firm which was incorporated in 2019 existed as a trust before that, where MP Gawali and her mother were members.

Enforcement Directorate suspects the firm of fraud and siphoning off funds. It also suspects that forgery was committed to change the trust into a company. Also, irregularities worth around 17 crores were detected in the trust of MP Bhavana Gawali, as per reports.

MP Gawali is also accused of duping National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with the help of a firm called Balaji Sahkari Particle Board in getting loans of Rs 43.35 crores. Irregularities were also discovered in another of Gawali’s firms called Bhavana Agro Products and Services Ltd for which she allegedly borrowed Rs 7.5 crore from two banks.

Other Maharashtra leaders facing ED probe

As per reports, ED conducted raids last month and was interrogating people linked to Bhavana Gawali. While it is assumed that MP Gawali would soon be summoned to the Enforcement Directorate office, ED had already issued summons to Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Anil Parab said,” I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I’ve not done anything wrong”

Anil Parab is facing PMLA cases by ED in connection with the Vasooli charges against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh is currently absconding after being accused of collecting bribes from police officials and business owners in Mumbai through extortions.

Yesterday, the ED had raided the residence of another Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul. The Shiv Sena leader and his son Abhijeet Adsul are allegedly involved in a Rs 980-crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsED raid, Yavatmal MP case, Yavatmal news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,363FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com