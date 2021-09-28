On September 28, ED arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali while investigating a money laundering case against a trust linked with Gawali.

Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be presented before the court today. pic.twitter.com/wcvQtPcJS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

ED is investigating Bhavana Gali, a member of parliament from the Yavatmal Washim constituency of Maharashtra over a money laundering case. According to reports, Bhavana Gawali’s mother Shalinitai Gawali and Saeed Khan were directors of a firm named Mahila Utkarsh Pratisthan. The firm which was incorporated in 2019 existed as a trust before that, where MP Gawali and her mother were members.

Enforcement Directorate suspects the firm of fraud and siphoning off funds. It also suspects that forgery was committed to change the trust into a company. Also, irregularities worth around 17 crores were detected in the trust of MP Bhavana Gawali, as per reports.

MP Gawali is also accused of duping National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with the help of a firm called Balaji Sahkari Particle Board in getting loans of Rs 43.35 crores. Irregularities were also discovered in another of Gawali’s firms called Bhavana Agro Products and Services Ltd for which she allegedly borrowed Rs 7.5 crore from two banks.

Other Maharashtra leaders facing ED probe

As per reports, ED conducted raids last month and was interrogating people linked to Bhavana Gawali. While it is assumed that MP Gawali would soon be summoned to the Enforcement Directorate office, ED had already issued summons to Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Mumbai | I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I’ve not done anything wrong: Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab



Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/kxEYNLkskq — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Anil Parab said,” I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I’ve not done anything wrong”

Anil Parab is facing PMLA cases by ED in connection with the Vasooli charges against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh is currently absconding after being accused of collecting bribes from police officials and business owners in Mumbai through extortions.

Yesterday, the ED had raided the residence of another Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul. The Shiv Sena leader and his son Abhijeet Adsul are allegedly involved in a Rs 980-crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.