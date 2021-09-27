ED raids Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul’s residence, minutes later his health deteriorates and gets hospitalised

Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Mumbai Anandrao Adsul was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated amidst an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his residence. The Shiv Sena leader and his son Abhijeet Adsul are allegedly involved in a Rs 980-crore fraud at City Co-operative Bank.

As per news agency ANI, Adsul was going to be brought to the ED office for questioning after being detained, but his health condition deteriorated following which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai’s suburb.

The father and son duo was summoned by the agency and were asked to appear before it on Monday, however, Adsul expressed his inability to be present due to prior engagements in Delhi.

Reportedly, this is the second time a search is being conducted at the Shiv Sena leader’s residence. Apart from his residence, six other premises related to the leader have been searched by the ED after registering a money laundering case against him. The agency had collected several documents during the search for examination and.

Misappropriation of funds

Adsul who was the former chairman of the City Co-operative bank had filed a complaint with the economic offenses wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police alleging misappropriation of funds through loans and illegal transfers by the bank officials.

The Shiv Sena leader had accused the bank officials of giving loans to entities and individuals with very low or no collateral. The ED had initiated a probe based on Adsul’s complaint.

The agency, however, is also probing the role of the politician and his son who is a director on the board of the bank after it allegedly found that Adsul was a beneficiary of some of the loans given by the bank.

The City Co-operative Bank has 14 branches in the city of Mumbai and 90,000 depositors. The bank had been placed under restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India since April 2018.

Several other leaders from the Shiv Sena are now under the radar of the ED.