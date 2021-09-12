Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary spoke with PM Narendra Modi during the recent meeting between the Prime Minister and the Para-athletes after a historic campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics. After India’s recent success in both the Olympics and Paralympics, several athletes have acknowledged the emphasis given by the govt on the development of sports. Several of them have credited their success to various sports development programs by the govt, and today javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary also reiterated the same point and said that PM Modi gave them strong leadership.

Chaudhary said, ‘It is impossible that a household with a strong leader will not move towards prosperity, I relate this to you Sir, and that the leader of our Country is of that kind that it feels like somebody will always stand behind us no matter what and it encourage us to face anybody’. At this, when PM Modi pointed out that there were also 130 crores Indians who were rooting for the Para-athletes, he replied, ‘But only one is the Leader’.

He also praised PM Modi’s style of thinking and way of moving forward by including each and everyone in the vision for the country.

“Mukhiya to ek hi hota hai”: Para athletes speak to PM Modi who said 130 crore Indians were rooting for them #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/sE5AA0xlFK — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) September 12, 2021

The para-athlete said that PM Modi can’t be praised enough, and said he learnt a lot about positive thinking from the PM. He said that PM taught him how one can move forward keeping aside the negative attitudes.

Sandeep Chaudhary competed in the Men’s javelin throw F64 category in the Tokyo Paralympics held recently. He ranked fourth in the competition missing out on the bronze medal. Sumit Antil, a fellow Indian Paralympian won the gold medal in the F64 category.

It was India’s best-ever performance at the Paralympics which consisted of 19 medals – five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Previously, India had won 12 medals in all the previous Paralympics combined.