Over time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receive several gifts and mementoes, which PM has auctioned to raise funds for different projects. PM Modi has been auctioning such gifts and mementoes since he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. The third edition of the auction that went live on September 17 is more special than ever as it includes the gifts presented to the Prime Minister by Olympians. The Olympians who had won medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paralympics 2020 had gifted various sports items to the PM, which are being auctioned now. The proceeds collected from the auction would go to the Namami Gange initiative.

Bid for the Mementos presented to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi by prominent personalities including Neeraj Chopra's autographed Javelin, P.V. Sindhu's Badminton Racquet, replica of Ram Mandir & many more. Bid now & own a piece of history. Log on to https://t.co/lp4WoIZbgL — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 19, 2021

While announcing the auction, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Over time, I have received several gifts and mementoes which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementoes given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.” Notably, PM Modi had asked Neeraj if he was okay with auctioning the Javelin when PM received the gift from him. When he was Gujarat CM, he had raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning gifts he had received and donated the proceeds to the Kanya Kelavani Fund, a scheme for education of the girl child.

Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.https://t.co/Oeq4EYb30M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2021

The auction will be live from September 17 to October 7 2021. Those who want to bid in the auction can register on https://pmmementos.gov.in. A total of 1330 mementoes, including sports gear and equipment gifted to PM by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, are included in the auction. Artefacts include replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras, among others, are also up for the grab.

As per the press release issued by the Minister of Culture, the javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and the javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are list at Rs. one crore each as the base price. Other items gifted by Olympians are also being auctioned with a base price of Rs. one crore each, however, the bid prices for them have risen to Rs ten crore now.

Some of the items available for bidding include Table Tennis racket autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Silver Medallist Bhavina Patel, Badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold Medallist Krishna Nagar, Discus autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Silver Medallist Yogesh Khatuniya, Racket and Badminton Bag used by Tokyo Olympic 2020 Bronze medalist P.V. Sindhu, Badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat. Apart from that, a large number of sports equipment donated by the Olympians are available for purchase on the auction site. The current bid prices for most of these items are Rs 10 crore now, indicating their high popularity.

Some clothing items, like a T-shirt by Paralympic silver medalist in table tennis Bhavina Patel, and a stole autographed by the Indian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 paralympic games, are also going under the hammer, and are quoted Rs 10 crore each at present.

Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet, “Here is an opportunity for you to own a piece of history & glory. The 3rd edition of e-Auction of gifts and mementoes received by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started.”

Here is an opportunity for you to own a piece of history & glory.



The 3rd edition of e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has started.



Participation link:https://t.co/mwoB4POSo8



More Details: https://t.co/wY7mtbvRLu — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 18, 2021

Double Olympic Medal Winner PV Sindhu gave a video message urging everyone to participate in the auction. In her message, she said that she was happy to learn that her gift (badminton Racquet) to PM Modi is being auctioned for the cause. She said, “Never thought that my racquet would serve such a unique and noble purpose.” She further added that she is eagerly waiting to see who wins her racquet and contribute to the Namami Gange Mission.

Double Olympic Medal Winner @Pvsindhu1's special message on PM Memento e-Auction and her contribution to the #NamamiGange programme. You can also contribute by Bidding and can own a Sindhu's Badminton Racquet that will forever inspire you to excel. Visit https://t.co/lp4WoIZbgL — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 19, 2021

The proceeds from the e-Auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission that is aimed to conserve and rejuvenate Ganga.