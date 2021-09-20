Monday, September 20, 2021
Dilip Ghosh made national Vice-President of BJP, Sukanta Majumdar replaces him as West Bengal party president

Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand Governor, has also been made a national vice president of the BJP.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been appointed the National Vice President of the party on Monday. He is an elected representative from the Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Sukanta Majumdar has replaced Dilip Ghosh as the new West Bengal BJP President.

The decision to replace Dilip Ghosh as the state BJP president comes days ahead of the by-poll elections for the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking reelection to the assembly after losing in Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari. Priyanka Tibrewal has been nominated by the BJP for the by-poll election.

The party has been hit with a wave of defections to the TMC in recent days. Recently, Asansol MP Babul Supyiyo had joined the TMC. “Mamata Banerjee presented with a fantastic opportunity so that I could continue my public life in West Bengal and can resume my public life with grace and purpose… And I can continue singing. There’s going to be a lot of flak, a lot of memes… But the opportunity is worth the challenge,” Supriyo had said.

