West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been appointed the National Vice President of the party on Monday. He is an elected representative from the Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Sukanta Majumdar has replaced Dilip Ghosh as the new West Bengal BJP President.

#Breaking: #BJP national president JP Nadda appoints Dr. Sukanta Majumdar as the new Bengal BJP President. Dilip Ghosh appointed as national vice-president. pic.twitter.com/IIgAFWVPYa — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) September 20, 2021

Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand Governor, has also been made a national vice president of the BJP.

Former governor Uttarakhand Baby Rani maurya appointed national vice president of @BJP4India@DilipGhoshBJP removed from @BJP4Bengal president post, appointed as national vice president BJP



Dr Sukanta Majumdar, MP BJP appointed president of Bengal BJP — Amitabh Sinha (@amitabhnews18) September 20, 2021

The decision to replace Dilip Ghosh as the state BJP president comes days ahead of the by-poll elections for the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking reelection to the assembly after losing in Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari. Priyanka Tibrewal has been nominated by the BJP for the by-poll election.

The party has been hit with a wave of defections to the TMC in recent days. Recently, Asansol MP Babul Supyiyo had joined the TMC. “Mamata Banerjee presented with a fantastic opportunity so that I could continue my public life in West Bengal and can resume my public life with grace and purpose… And I can continue singing. There’s going to be a lot of flak, a lot of memes… But the opportunity is worth the challenge,” Supriyo had said.