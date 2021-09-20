Former BJP politician Babul Supriyo has already drawn flak just two days after joining the TMC. In his latest statement, the now TMC member was heard rooting for Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister. According to the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Asansol constituency, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post in 2024.

“I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post,” media reports have quoted Supriyo as saying.

Heaping praises on the Trinamool Congress party supremo within two days of him joining, Supriyo said that Mamata Banerjee offered him a role in the TMC which allowed him to sing. “Mamata Banerjee presented with a fantastic opportunity so that I could continue my public life in West Bengal and can resume my public life with grace and purpose… And I can continue singing. There’s going to be a lot of flak, a lot of memes… But the opportunity is worth the challenge,” he said.

Babul Supriyo had faced strong criticism by BJP supporters for his sudden decision to join TMC, as he had announced that he is quitting politics. He that taken to Twitter to justify his political decision.

Violence in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s regime

Meanwhile, considering that Mamata Banerjee has the qualities to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take on the task of running the entire country is quite wishful thinking considering the West Bengal CM has made no serious attempt to curb violence and put her house in order in the past decade. In fact, her party members have unabashedly carried out bloodshed and mayhem in the state, with no regard for the rule of law.

After BJP gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress has waged a bloody campaign against the party. Several BJP workers have been killed allegedly by TMC cadres in the last few months. In fact, the ‘Khela hobe’ slogan, coined by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls, promptly became a war cry for Trinamool Congress goons to loot, maim, slaughter, and rape rival BJP workers.

Babul Supriyo takes massive U-turn, joins TMC

On Saturday, September 18, the official Twitter handle of the TMC announced that the former union minister joined the Mamata Banerjee led party in presence of senior TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Less than two months ago, Babul Supriyo had said that he is exiting politics, saying that he will also resign from the Lok Sabha. However, he has resigned as MP yet. He had taken the decision after he was dropped from the union ministry in the recent cabinet reshuffle. He was the Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the Modi government, but he was dropped from the govt during the cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

However, his joining the TMC today has meant that he has not quit politics, and he had only left BJP. After ‘quitting politics’ and BJP, he had claimed that he will not be joining any other party. He had even dismissed rumours that he was joining TMC, but he has taken a massive U-turn now.