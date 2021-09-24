Friday, September 24, 2021
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari demands exclusive facilities in jail saying he may be poisoned as ‘the UP govt is unhappy with him’

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari told the court that the Yogi Government might get him killed by 'poisoning his food'.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari to be brought to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab
Mukhtar Ansari(Source: News 18)
2

Notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail has demanded high-class facilities in the jail claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government might kill him. The BSP MLA from Mau constituency reportedly told the court that the Yogi Government might get him killed by ‘poisoning his food’.

Ansari, according to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, made the request to Barabanki’s special sessions judge Kamalkant Srivastava, during a hearing which was being conducted through video-conferencing.

“The state government is unhappy with me. It can happen that I may be given poison in food,” Ansari said, adding that if he is given high-level security, his fear will end. The gangster said that the UP Government is ‘upset’ with him so he was being made to live like a common prisoner in jail.

The lawyer of the gangster argued in court that his client is a high-class prisoner, but the state government and the District Magistrate are not giving high-class facilities to Mukhtar Ansari in jail. He, therefore, urged the court that it should use its powers to give this facility to Ansari.

The court has fixed October 7 as the next date for hearing.

It may be noted that during the earlier hearing in August, Ansari had told the court that a Rs 5 crore contract was given to kill him inside the jail.

In fact, ever since efforts were being made by the Uttar Pradesh government to bring back Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab’s Ropar jail, the Congress-led government has been claiming that the notorious criminal had been suffering from various ailments including depression, high sugar levels in the blood, and heart disease.

Interestingly, the Punjab government had put Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed rest’ for three months when a team of UP Police had visited Punjab to bring back the gangster. This was the fourth time when Uttar Pradesh police had returned empty-handed. Thrice prior to this incident, Mukhtar Ansari managed to evade the UP police with the help of the Punjab authorities.

It must be mentioned that Mukhtar Ansari was regularly seen appearing in a wheelchair for hearings at the Mohali court of Punjab. However, on reaching the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, the notorious criminal was seen exiting from the back door of the ambulance on foot.

 

