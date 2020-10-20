Tuesday, October 20, 2020
UP Police team returns empty-handed again after Punjab govt puts mafia don Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed-rest’ for 3 months

A 50-member Uttar Pradesh police team was to bring back Ansari from Punjab to Mau in Uttar Pradesh on October 21 in connection with the investigation into a case of fraud and Arms Act filed against him in January.

OpIndia Staff
The Uttar Pradesh police team, which had visited Punjab’s Ropad jail to bring back the notorious gangster and former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh will have to return empty-handed for the fourth time now.

According to reports, Mukhtar Ansari has claimed ailments ranging from ‘depression’ to diabetes. A medical board constituted by the Punjab government has ‘evaluated’ the health condition of Ansari and has advised 3 months of ‘bed-rest’ to him.

When the 50-member team reached Punjab’s Ropad jail with court orders to bring back the dreaded gangster, the jail administration reportedly produced Ansari’s medical certificate saying that he cannot be released and once again, Mukhtar Ansari managed to evade the UP police.

Medical certificate of Mukhtar Ansari, image via Vikas Bhadauria

It is being said that three previous attempts of the UP police to bring back Ansari have failed in the past, as he kept making excuses.

The gangster-turned-politician has been in Punjab jail since January 2019. Ansari reportedly got himself shifted to Punjab jail fearing threat to his life in UP jails.

A 50-member Uttar Pradesh police team was to bring back Ansari from Punjab to Mau in Uttar Pradesh on October 21 in connection with the investigation into a case of fraud and Arms Act filed against him in January.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said: “Warrant B has been procured by the district police from the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in a case of sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467, 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 30 Arms Act, registered on 5 January with Dakshintola police station.”

He said that the Court of Judicial Magistrate accepted the plea of the police to bring Mukhtar Ansari here from the jail on Warrant B on 21 October.

Mukhtar Ansari’s Congress link

Mukhtar Ansari’s endearment for Congress is not unknown. Not many people know that notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari is the nephew of India’s former Vice President and Congress senior member Hamid Ansari. Pertinently, in 2014, Ansari had backed Congress candidate against Modi in Varanasi. Quami Ekta Dal, led by founder Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari, had extended its support for Congress party candidate for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with an aim to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prime ministerial nominee Narendra Modi who was contesting the elections from the holy town.

Yogi Adityanath continues to crack the whip against the notorious gangster

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has been cracking the whip on the economic empire and armory of the jailed don. Last month, the process of confiscating the property of Mukhtar’s close aide Meraj Ansari had begun. Meraj Ansari is absconding after a case under section 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC was lodged against him for committing fraud to procure arms licences.

Meanwhile, large-scale action has been taken against Mukhtar’s family members and henchmen in different districts of the state, including Lucknow. Illegally acquired property by the don has been demolished and arms licenses procured by his men have been cancelled. After the demolition of illegal property, Mukhtar Ansari has been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. His wife Afsha Ansari and two brothers Anwar Shehzad and Sharjil Raza have also been charged under the Act for allegedly being involved in criminal activities like land grabbing, embezzlement, etc

