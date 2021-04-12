Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was ill in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP

Two days prior to being shifted to the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari had complained about backache to the Ropar jail administration in Punjab. However, a team of doctors found no ‘immediate health issues’ that could potentially prevent him from travelling 900 kilometres from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh.

As such, Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to UP on April 7 and shifted to barrack 16 in Banda jail under the supervision of 3 security officials and CCTV cameras. It must be mentioned that the gangster had already served 2 years in the Ropar jail. The UP police had tried to secure his custody on 9 different occasions but had failed.

The Medical Board of the Ropar jail had earlier claimed that the notorious criminal had been suffering from various ailments including depression, high sugar levels in the blood, and heart disease.

Mukhtar Ansari evaded the UP police under the Punjab Congress govt

Interestingly, in October 202, the Punjab government had put Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed rest’ for three months when a team of UP Police had visited Punjab to bring back the gangster. This was the fourth time when Uttar Pradesh police had returned empty-handed. Thrice prior to this incident, Mukhtar Ansari managed to evade the UP police with the help of the Punjab authorities.

While the Uttar Pradesh government alleged in the court that there is collusion between Mukhtar Ansari and the Punjab Police, the Amarinder Singh government refuted these allegations. The gangster-turned-politician has been in Punjab jail since January 2019. Ansari reportedly got himself shifted to Punjab jail fearing a threat to his life in UP jails. Mukhtar Ansari’s endearment for Congress is not unknown.

Not many people know that notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari is the nephew of India’s former Vice President and Congress leader Hamid Ansari. Pertinently, in 2014, Ansari had backed Congress candidate against Modi in Varanasi.

Mukhtar Ansari miraculously recovers after reaching UP

It must be mentioned that Mukhtar Ansari was regularly seen appearing in a wheelchair for hearings at the Mohali court of Punjab. However, on reaching the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, the notorious criminal was seen exiting from the back door of the ambulance on foot. In a 13-second clip shared by TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, Ansari stepped out of the vehicle and walked sturdily into the jail premises.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s health improves drastically upon reaching UP jail. Is off wheel chair. Other ailments alao likely to be treated shortly. pic.twitter.com/7TIh9mhS2j — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 9, 2021

While speaking to Republic TV, the driver of the ambulance informed, “There was no wheelchair in the ambulance.” Reportedly, his wheelchair was kept in another vehicle that accompanied the ambulance from Ropar jail to the Banda jail. Interestingly, a patient with serious ailments in Punjab, Mukhtar Ansari miraculously recovered on reaching Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

After miraculously recovering and walking on his own, Mukhtar Ansari tries desperately to fall ill again in UP

On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow. He will also appear before the Mohali court via video conferencing in connection to another case of extortion.

While Mukhtar Ansari recovered from ‘life-threatening diseases’ miraculously and walked on his own upon reaching Uttar Pradesh, ever since Ansari stepped into the Banda jail, he complained of several new health complications and has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again. On April 8, he alleged that he pain in the neck region. Hospital authorities summoned an ENT specialist, diagnosed sore throat and prescribed medicines accordingly. Again on April 10, he claimed that he had ‘clouded vision’. An eye specialist was then called in to examine Ansari and was given a new pair of spectacles. With an array of ‘severe’ health conditions, the gangster tried to evade arrest by UP police but failed in the end.

UP government’s crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari had been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The UP government has been demolishing multiple illegal properties of Ansari spread across the state and had also cracked down on Ansari’s aides and associates, as well as his illegal businesses. Ansari, the descendant of a politically powerful family linked with Congress leaders and has been a mafia don and MLA for several consecutive terms.