Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News Reports Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was ill in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP
Wheelchair-bound Mukhtar Ansari walks into Banda jail, images via News 18 and Times Now
1

Two days prior to being shifted to the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari had complained about backache to the Ropar jail administration in Punjab. However, a team of doctors found no ‘immediate health issues’ that could potentially prevent him from travelling 900 kilometres from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh.

As such, Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to UP on April 7 and shifted to barrack 16 in Banda jail under the supervision of 3 security officials and CCTV cameras. It must be mentioned that the gangster had already served 2 years in the Ropar jail. The UP police had tried to secure his custody on 9 different occasions but had failed.

The Medical Board of the Ropar jail had earlier claimed that the notorious criminal had been suffering from various ailments including depression, high sugar levels in the blood, and heart disease.

Mukhtar Ansari evaded the UP police under the Punjab Congress govt

Interestingly, in October 202, the Punjab government had put Mukhtar Ansari on ‘bed rest’ for three months when a team of UP Police had visited Punjab to bring back the gangster. This was the fourth time when Uttar Pradesh police had returned empty-handed. Thrice prior to this incident, Mukhtar Ansari managed to evade the UP police with the help of the Punjab authorities.

While the Uttar Pradesh government alleged in the court that there is collusion between Mukhtar Ansari and the Punjab Police, the Amarinder Singh government refuted these allegations. The gangster-turned-politician has been in Punjab jail since January 2019. Ansari reportedly got himself shifted to Punjab jail fearing a threat to his life in UP jails. Mukhtar Ansari’s endearment for Congress is not unknown.

Not many people know that notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari is the nephew of India’s former Vice President and Congress leader Hamid Ansari. Pertinently, in 2014, Ansari had backed Congress candidate against Modi in Varanasi.

Mukhtar Ansari miraculously recovers after reaching UP

It must be mentioned that Mukhtar Ansari was regularly seen appearing in a wheelchair for hearings at the Mohali court of Punjab. However, on reaching the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, the notorious criminal was seen exiting from the back door of the ambulance on foot. In a 13-second clip shared by TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, Ansari stepped out of the vehicle and walked sturdily into the jail premises.

While speaking to Republic TV, the driver of the ambulance informed, “There was no wheelchair in the ambulance.” Reportedly, his wheelchair was kept in another vehicle that accompanied the ambulance from Ropar jail to the Banda jail. Interestingly, a patient with serious ailments in Punjab, Mukhtar Ansari miraculously recovered on reaching Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

After miraculously recovering and walking on his own, Mukhtar Ansari tries desperately to fall ill again in UP

On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow. He will also appear before the Mohali court via video conferencing in connection to another case of extortion.

While Mukhtar Ansari recovered from ‘life-threatening diseases’ miraculously and walked on his own upon reaching Uttar Pradesh, ever since Ansari stepped into the Banda jail, he complained of several new health complications and has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again. On April 8, he alleged that he pain in the neck region. Hospital authorities summoned an ENT specialist, diagnosed sore throat and prescribed medicines accordingly. Again on April 10, he claimed that he had ‘clouded vision’. An eye specialist was then called in to examine Ansari and was given a new pair of spectacles. With an array of ‘severe’ health conditions, the gangster tried to evade arrest by UP police but failed in the end.

UP government’s crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari had been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The UP government has been demolishing multiple illegal properties of Ansari spread across the state and had also cracked down on Ansari’s aides and associates, as well as his illegal businesses. Ansari, the descendant of a politically powerful family linked with Congress leaders and has been a mafia don and MLA for several consecutive terms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a Court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow.
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Why Mamata Banerjee should take entire moral responsibility for the violence in Cooch Behar

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The way the Bengal election has unfolded, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clearly feels like she is in a corner

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,610FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com