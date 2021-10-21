A 55=year=old woman was found brutally murdered in Jaipur Rural in Rajasthan, with her feet chopped off. The woman has been identified as Geeta Devi Sharma, who was found dead in the fields at Khatepura village in Jaipur Rural’s Jamwa Ramgarh sub-division.

The assailants hacked off her feet and remove the silver anklets she was wearing. Besides, assailants also stole her earrings. The severed limbs were found near her body. There were also injury marks on her head and neck. On Tuesday the victim, who was a native of Khatepura village, had taken her cattle to the fields for grazing. In the afternoon a villager passing through the area spotted her body lying in the pool of blood. The place of crime is a secluded place with few people passing through the area.

Police suspect that it was a handiwork of robbers who were apparently hiding to rob people. There are also possibilities that she was murdered out of enmity and assailants deliberately chopped off her legs and remove anklets so that it looks like a case of road robbery. As the Ashok Gehlot government came under fire for the total collapse of law and order in Rajasthan, the government announced compensation for the family. Local residents have angrily protested this killing.

Villagers protesting against killing. Picture source Dainik Bhaskar

The family of the woman has accused police of surpassing facts relating to the case, saying that there were 15 cut marks on the body which was not revealed by police. Radheshyam Sharma, the brother-in-law of Geeta Devi, said, “The police mentioned to the media that Geeta Devi had been cut at three places, whereas the fact is that her body had been cut at 15 places. The woman who bathed her body before cremation even fell unconscious upon seeing the condition of her body.”

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra who visited the spot on Wednesday and met the family said that under Victim Compensation Scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be given and an additional Rs 3 lakh will be given under CM Relief Fund to the family of the victim.

SP of Jaipur (Rural) Shankar Dutt Sharma told the media that 30 teams comprising 400 policemen including four Additional SPs, eight Deputy SPs, 15 Circle Inspectors and two companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary have been pressed for investigating the case and tracking accused. Besides, the forensic team and dog squad too have been deployed for the investigation. But there is no breakthrough so far.

Opposition party BJP has raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the Congress government. State BJP president Satish Poonia said that women are suffering in Rajasthan under Congress rule.

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore joined the protest against the broad daylight killing of an elderly woman. “Is this the state of law and order in Rajasthan where criminals murdered a woman in the village in broad daylight? The Rajasthan government has stated that an FIR has been lodged. Whether the responsibility of the Rajasthan government ends with FIR? The government is stating that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family. We the people raise fund and give it to Rajasthan government to save life of people,” Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

राजस्थान में दिन-दिहाड़े एक महिला की ऐसे निर्मम हत्या हो सकती है तो असल में यहाँ कौन सुरक्षित है? जनता असुरक्षा की भावना के साथ जीने के लिए मजबूर है; यह कड़वा सच है। pic.twitter.com/rl7Ch8DX0e — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) October 20, 2021

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena asked when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Rajasthan to fight for women. Referring to her slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl who can fight) in Uttar Pradesh, Meena asked whether the crime record of Rajasthan is enough for her to visit Rajasthan. “Padharo Mhare Desh, (come to our land),” Meena.

“Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi rush to Uttar Pradesh. They should also come to Rajasthan to see what is happening here under Congress rule,” Meena added. He said that the Rajasthan chief minister instead of protecting women is busy praising and glorifying Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their family to save CM post.