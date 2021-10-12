Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) after a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, the West Bengal Congress has hit out at Mamata Banerjee questioning her ‘stoic silence’ on the arrest of her ‘brother’s’ son. Shah Rukh Khan is not only the brand ambassador of West Bengal but was also referred to by Banerjee as her ‘brother’ on several occasions.

Congress take a dig at Mamata Banerjee for her silence on arrest of Aryan Khan

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the West Bengal CM, who was normally quite vociferous on all issues, was keeping quiet in a desperate attempt to placate her ‘BJP cronies’.

Chowdhury said, “Our Chief Minister speaks on every topic, but she has maintained a stoic silence on the issue of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee calls him her brother. Then why is she silent on the issue? It seems she is desperate to please her friends in the BJP.”

The Congress leader claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched to “defame” Shah Rukh Khan and his family as he did not bow before the BJP.

Notebly, the Congress leader had also posted a series of Tweets opined that such a severe punishment for a venial offence should not be given to ‘teenage’ khan.

Severe punishment to teenage khan for a venial offence should not be awarded. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) October 9, 2021

Just to get the facts straight, Aryan Khan is 23 years old.

Likewise, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also alleged that the raid on a luxury cruise liner was fake and was done to target Shah Rukh Khan. The NCB had, however, hit out at the NCP leader saying that his allegations seemed to be motivated by prejudice and malice.