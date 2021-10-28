A 17-year-old girl in the Malappuram district in Kerala delivered a baby boy in her own bedroom, without anyone assistance, by watching YouTube videos. The girl, who was impregnated by her 21-year-old lover, had hidden her pregnancy from her parents. The incident was reported from an area under Kottakkal police station limits in the district.

The teenager reportedly stayed in her room for the next three days after giving birth until her mother came to know about the incident, hearing the baby’s cry. The girl had developed some infection, because of which she was rushed to a hospital where she is now recovering. The mother and the newborn child are said to be safe.

The Kerala police revealed that that the girl did not receive any outside assistance during the entire childbirth procedure and she cut the umbilical cord herself using YouTube videos as a guide, after being instructed to do the same by her boyfriend.

After she was admitted to the hospital, the hospital authorities informed the Malappuram district child welfare committee (CWC) about the matter who then contacted the police. Based on the victims’ statement, the police arrested the 21-year-old youth from her locality. The man has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (Rape), the police said.

Reports suggest that the girl delivered the baby on October 20. The mother was visually impaired and her father worked as a night watchman, therefore it was easy for her to hide her pregnancy from her parents. However, on October 22, the parents came to know about the incident after they heard the cries of the baby.

According to the police, the minor and the 21-year-old man were in a relationship, which was known to the family as well. The girl’s parents are now considering getting their daughter married to the accused. Because the girl is still under the age of 18, they intend to wait a year until she reaches the legal age of marriage.