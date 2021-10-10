NIA conducted searches with the help of CRPF and J&K Police across 7 locations including Kulgam, Srinagar & Baramulla districts of J&K on Sunday in connection with an IED recovery case from a Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi Jammu.

Today NIA conducted searches with the assistance of CRPF and J&K Police at 7 locations in Kulgam, Srinagar & Baramulla districts of J&K in a case relating to recovery of an IED from a Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi Jammu on 27.06.2021 for indulging in terrorist acts in J&K — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

According to NIA, the investigations revealed the involvement of Pakistan based handlers of LeT with their associates based in J&K. The investigations also concluded that the Pakistani handlers of LeT conspired with their J&K associates to cause extensive terror activities for harming the general public. The LeT handlers and their J&K counterparts had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts would be taken by pseudo-acronym TRF.

Investigation revealed that Pakistan based handlers of LeT & their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming general public. They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts would be taken by pseudo-acronym TRF: NIA — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

According to reports, the searches carried out today also led to the arrest of 2 TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani of Bangdara, Baramulla district and Faiz Ahmed Khan of Panzat (Wampora), Anantnag district. NIA said that the arrests were made because of the involvement of the operatives in the conspiracy.

During course of searches conducted today 2 TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani r/o village Bangdara, District Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan r/o village Panzat, Wampora, District Anantnag have been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy: NIA — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

Earlier today, there were reports of several NIA raids carried out in different locations in Jammu and Kashmir in search of the ISIS team running the online magazine called Voice Of Hind (VOH). Three ISIS operatives were arrested in those raids.