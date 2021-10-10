Sunday, October 10, 2021
Pakistani terror handlers conspire with J&K associates to cause extensive terror activities for harming the public, says NIA after raids

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Free Press Journal
NIA conducted searches with the help of CRPF and J&K Police across 7 locations including Kulgam, Srinagar & Baramulla districts of J&K on Sunday in connection with an IED recovery case from a Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi Jammu.

According to NIA, the investigations revealed the involvement of Pakistan based handlers of LeT with their associates based in J&K. The investigations also concluded that the Pakistani handlers of LeT conspired with their J&K associates to cause extensive terror activities for harming the general public. The LeT handlers and their J&K counterparts had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts would be taken by pseudo-acronym TRF.

According to reports, the searches carried out today also led to the arrest of 2 TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani of Bangdara, Baramulla district and Faiz Ahmed Khan of Panzat (Wampora), Anantnag district. NIA said that the arrests were made because of the involvement of the operatives in the conspiracy.

Earlier today, there were reports of several NIA raids carried out in different locations in Jammu and Kashmir in search of the ISIS team running the online magazine called Voice Of Hind (VOH). Three ISIS operatives were arrested in those raids.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

