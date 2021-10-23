Saturday, October 23, 2021
Pakistan: Woman presented as ‘Hoor’ at Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Multan, triggers outrage from Muslims

A cleric demanded action against organisers of the procession for displaying a woman without Hijab as a 'hoor', while a PTI politician filed a petition against it

A ‘hoor’ was put on display on the occasion of Milad ul Nabi, the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Multan in Pakistan. The video of a girl presenting as a ‘Hoor’ in the procession of 12th Rabi ul Awal went viral on social media.

According to Islamic belief, the ‘hoors’ are virgin women in heaven who will accompany faithful Muslims there after their death. Quoting the Quran, it is believed that devout Muslims are given 72 hoors or houris in Jannat.

The Pakistani tableau showing ‘hoor’ on display invoked criticism and ridicule on the social media platform.

Reportedly, PTI member in Punjab Assembly Simabia Tahir has filed an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly against the girl for showcasing herself as a ‘hoor’ during the procession of 12th Rabi ul Awal.

The ‘hoor’ on display in the procession also triggered an outrage from one Salafi cleric who called upon the Muslim Ulema to take action against the video circulating on the social media,

He said, ‘Where are those people and the Ulema who issue Fatwa on simple things ? Here a girl is being paraded as a ‘hoor’ in Multan at the procession of 12th Rabi ul Awal.’ The Moulana objected to the fact the girl posing as a ‘hoor’ was without a Hijab in public. He said, ‘During this auspicious occasion women are dancing, people are doing Bhangras, and the girl sits there without Hijab.’ The Mullah also claimed that shameful videos like these were viral on social media and asked the Ulema if these were not ‘Haram’.

The cleric also slammed the Muslim clerics and authorities for their silence over the matter and said, ‘In the name of religion, you have taken out the funeral of religion.’

 

