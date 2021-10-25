PM Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, inaugurated nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 2,329 crore. These colleges are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Addressing a rally in Siddharthnagar on the occasion, PM Modi cited the contributions of ‘Madhav Babu’, Tripathi, after whom the new medical college in Siddharthnagar has been named. He said that naming the college after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service. He said his name itself would serve as an inspiration to the innumerable aspirants who would work selflessly and tirelessly in the future to provide the best public services to the poor and the destitute.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddharthnagar. https://t.co/LDnCxX9Flb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

Previous government was more concerned about “filling their family lockers”: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Modi said that previous governments have tarnished Purvanchal’s image. He claimed it was slandered as a result of the tragic deaths due to ‘dimagi’ fever (meningitis). “The same region will now infuse fresh hopes… people of UP can’t forget how Yogi ji, despite not being a CM then, had highlighted UP’s terrible medical system in Parliament,” he remarked.

PM Modi said that today marks a big day not only for east Uttar Pradesh and the entire state. “Yeh Purvanchal ki dharti desh bhar ko doctors dene wali hain” (This land of Purvanchal will be giving doctors to the entire country), said PM Modi adding that the day marks a double dose of healthcare infrastructure. More than 2,500 new medical beds, 5,000 new doctors and paramedics and innumerable job opportunities will now be available. “Dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for youth of eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“Earlier governments left the people of ‘Purvanchal’ to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of northern India,” Modi added.

Modi asked the public if the state has ever seen such progress in the health sector as it had in recent years, with the development of so many medical colleges. He said that no such projects were ever pursued since the previous administration was more concerned about “filling their family lockers” and earning for themselves.

“But our priority is to save the poor’s money and provide them with facilities,” Modi added.

‘Cycle’ of corruption thrived in Uttar Pradesh during erstwhile governments, PM Modi takes a dig at the previous Samajwadi Govt

Slamming the erstwhile government in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, “For years and years, either the building was not built, if there was a building, then there were no machines, if both were done, there would be no doctors and other staff.”

Without taking any names, PM Modi took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party saying that that the ‘cycle’ of corruption thrived in Uttar Pradesh during the erstwhile governments. It may be noted that bicycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath’s governance

He went on to say that there were only 1900 medical seats available in Uttar Pradesh government medical colleges before 2017, but that number has more than doubled in the last four years.

“Today, the people of UP are also seeing that under Yogi’s rule, the spread of encephalitis has been stopped and thousands of children’s lives have been saved,” PM Modi added, highlighting the UP CM’s achievements in the development of the state.

He claimed that the UP administration has been successful in meeting people’s demands because they are sensitive to the needs of the vulnerable and have compassion in their hearts to understand the suffering of the impoverished.

For a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities, Modi takes a jibe at the Congress Govt

PM Modi recalled how after independence, there were no medical facilities in small towns, zilas, districts and villages. “For a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities. People who governed the nation for a long time, kept the healthcare system devoid of facilities instead of facilitating its development,” Modi said, taking a jibe at the Congress Government for ignoring India’s healthcare system for the longest time ever.

“I have suffered and personally experienced this pain,” said Modi, recalling how in those days, the poor farmers and the Dalits, in various villages had to run helter-skelter to arrange medical treatment for their loved ones. When the impoverished turned to the previous administration for basic medical care, they were met with disappointment.

“My poor brothers and sisters began to believe that this was their fate until I was given the opportunity to lead the country in 2014. My government has worked day-in, day-out to improve the country’s healthcare system”, said Modi.

Over the years, our ‘Double Engine’ government has made a conscientious effort to give better health services to all of the underprivileged. We have developed a new health strategy across the country to ensure that the poor have access to affordable treatment and are protected against disease.

Prime Minister Modi informed, “Before 2014, the medical seats in our country were less than 90 thousand. In the last 7 years, 60 thousand new medical seats have been added”.

“However, one thing that dampens me is that the previous administration never supported us up in our development efforts. They’ve always been involved in petty politics. They tried to impede all development projects initiated in Uttar Pradesh.”

In Uttar Pradesh, 90 lakh patients have got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat. Due to Ayushman Bharat, about one thousand crore rupees of the poor have been saved from being spent in treatment, Modi said.

The government which was here before the Yogi government had built only 6 medical colleges in UP during its tenure, however, ever since Yogi Adityanath has been at the helm, 16 medical colleges have been started and 30 new medical colleges are being fast-tracked, said Modi.

It may be noted that of the 9 medical colleges inaugurated today, eight have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for ‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals’ and one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Besides, PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹5200 crores for Varanasi today.

The video of today’s event in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh can be viewed here.