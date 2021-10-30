Jhunjhunu Police in Rajasthan has imposed section 144 during the upcoming Diwali celebrations. A tweet posted on the social media platform by the verified account of Jhunjhunu Police said that prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the IPC. The restrictions have been imposed on the orders of District Collector Umar Deen Khan.

श्रीमान जिला कलेक्टर महोदय द्वारा दिनांक 28.10.2021 को दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू किए जाने के जारी आदेश निरस्त किए जाकर संशोधित आदेश पारित किए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/EYe7vjqPVz — Jhunjhunu Police (@JhunjhunuPolice) October 30, 2021

The order issued by the DC said that as people burst firecrackers on Diwali, it leads to many accidents, and there are concerns of loss of life or property due to such accidents. Due to this reason, it is essential to impose prohibitory orders during Diwali.

Apart from imposing section 144, the Junjhunu has banned bursting crackers within 500 meters of entities dealing with petroleum products, and within 100 meters of hospitals and religious spaces. Only green firecrackers are allowed to be used, and they must be used between 8 PM and 10 PM.

In an order issued earlier, the Jhunjhunu police had also prohibited people from playing any religious songs or raising any slogans that can hurt the religious sentiments of people from different religious backgrounds. As it didn’t mention any religion, the order meant that firecrackers were banned in Hindu temples also. However, the police later issued an amended order which removed this restriction.

Jhunjhunu police have said that restrictions have been imposed in Jhunjhunu district by the District Collector from 01.11.2021 to 06.11.2021 in view of the possibility of breach of law and order and threat to public safety and public peace in view of the present circumstances and Diwali festival.

श्रीमान जिला कलेक्टर महोदय द्वारा वर्तमान परिस्थितियों एवं दीपावली त्यौहार के मद्देनजर कानून एवं व्यवस्था भंग होने तथा जनसाधारण की सुरक्षा एवं लोक शांति को खतरा उत्पन्न होने की संभावना के मद्देनजर झुंझुनूं जिले में दिनांक 01.11.2021 से 06.11.2021 तक दंड प्रक्रिया……. — Jhunjhunu Police (@JhunjhunuPolice) October 30, 2021

BJP leaders have opposed the decision of the Jhunjhunu administration to impose section 144 during Diwali. Calling it a Tughlaki order, BJP district president Pawan Mawandia said that Diwali is celebrated in the night, when people do puja of goddess Lakshmi and meet each other, and imposing section 144 during this time is shameful.

Mawandia said that children celebrate Diwali by bursting firecrackers, lighting diyas, but District Collector Umar Deen Khan has attacked the fun of children by issuing the Tughlaki order. He added that it is wrong to issue such an order during the biggest festival of Hundi religion.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a complete ban on firecrackers throughout the state of West Bengal during the upcoming Diwali/Kali Puja celebrations.