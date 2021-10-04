In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rajasthan police were seen raining batons at farmers protesting outside the District Collectorate office in the Hanumangarh area. The farmers had reportedly gathered outside the District Collectorate’s office to urge the administration to begin the procurement of paddy when they were baton-charged by the Rajasthan police.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Police baton-charged farmers who were protesting at the District Collectorate office in Hanumangarh demanding to start the procurement of paddy pic.twitter.com/aoHupt5XWl — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

The farmers and the police are seen in the video standing on opposite sides of an iron gate that leads to the District Collectorate’s office. The agitated farmers tried to open the gate, but the police stood firm on the opposite side, refusing to let them in.

Eventually, the farmers overpower the cops and force open the iron gate, allowing them to enter the property. To disperse the crowd, the cops indiscriminately begin showering lathis on the farmers.

Farmers standing outside the District Collectorate’s office were also being baton-charged by Rajasthan police till the majority of them depart.

However, unconcerned about what is going on in their own backyard, the Congress scions are busy exploiting Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri episode to play vulture politics. While the Rajasthan police at the behest of the Congress government in the state are seen mercilessly raining batons at the farmers, here in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is standing resolute in solidarity with those protesting ‘farmers’ who attacked BJP workers’ convoy leading to the death of at least eight people.

Despite knowing how the unwarranted rage of these so-called farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri led to the death of as many as eight innocent people, the brother-sister duo, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has grabbed on the tragedy to gain political brownie points.