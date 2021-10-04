Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi threatening UP Police of accusing them of molestation is shameful and must be called out

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday left for Lakhimpur Kheri where protesting ‘farmers’ attacked BJP workers’ convoy and subsequent violence led to death of at least eight people. Of these, four were BJP workers. However, since Priyanka is part of the ‘agitation committee’ set up by Congress earlier this year, she is now playing the role assigned to her of ensuring that the protests continue to happen across India. And if they are in a poll-bound state such at Uttar Pradesh, nothing better, eh?

When she reached Lucknow and proceeded towards Lakhimpur Kheri, she was stopped by the Police. In such a politically volatile situation, where every who’s who and who even is that from the political world has decided to make Lakhimpur Kheri their destination, it is obviously the state administration’s responsibility to ensure law and order situation is maintained.

This video here will explain how exactly the political game was at play.

In the above video, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen threatening the UP Police. She said, “Are you forcing me to sit in this [pointing to the police vehicle]? If you do it, it will be my kidnapping. This is your legal status? Are you getting it? Do not think that I do not understand.”

When Police said that he would have to arrest her if she does not let her detain her, she said, “Arrest me. I will go happily with you. You are pushing me. If you keep doing so, it will attract cases of assault, attempt to kidnap, kidnap, attempt to molest, attempt to harm. Are you getting me? I understand everything. Try to touch me.”

She then pointed to women police officers who were present there and said, “Do not bring women officers in front. Learn to talk to the women. Are you getting it?”

As per Indian laws, a woman can be taken into custody only in presence of a woman police officer. An all-male team cannot be taking a woman in custody or detaining her.

Why Priyanka Gandhi’s statements are problematic

Firstly, to begin with, she is insisting that the women officers who are present there should not come forward. All this is being recorded on camera where a huge crowd is present. In case some miscreant does some mischief and the police uses force, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could then claim she was ‘assaulted’ by all male police force. Even if the police then would be trying to maintain law and order, a ‘woman leader assaulted by police’ would be the narrative.

Secondly, and more importantly, when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra threatens the UP Police that she will accuse them of ‘attempt to molest’ it undermines the horrendous crime. Women in India are subjected to molestation, rape and sexual assault. There are, unfortunately, number of cases where victims are not even believed. And here we have a star kid, so to say, who has been born in an illustrious political family which has given India three prime ministers, threatening police of accusing them of attempt to molest her, only because they said they will detain her.

As a party whose leader, Rahul Gandhi, who happens to be her elder brother, keeps on speaking about women empowerment and women safety, how does she get to get away with making threats about accusing men of molestation even if no such thing has taken place? Is this the empowerment Rahul Gandhi keeps promising?

How is this okay?

And only someone who is privileged and perhaps never really had to face molestation can throw such terms so casually. That casual groping in metro, the hand on the chest on the crowded street of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk near the Jama Masjid and the sheer dread of walking alone from metro station to home after sunset, clutching on to one’s bag with hand curled up in fist for instant reflex – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has perhaps never experienced this. I have. The crippling fear every time I take a cab and making sure I keep sharing my location with family and friends to ensure at least someone is aware in case I go missing – I’m sure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cannot relate to this ever.

Sexual harassment is not a joke. Molestation is not a joke. Rape is not a joke. Maybe as a woman leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could introspect and be a little more responsible before throwing words like molestation so casually.