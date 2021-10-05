Roscosmos Russia launched Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with the crew consisting of cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko to shoot the movie ‘The Challenge’, the first movie ever to be shot in space. Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft had successfully docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station completing two orbits around the Earth.

Contact confirmed, capture confirmed!



The #SoyuzMS19 crewed spacecraft has docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station after just two orbits around the Earth!



Welcome to the ISS, @Anton_Astrey, Klim and Yulia! — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 5, 2021

Roscosmos also released the official video of the launch.

Пропустили сегодняшний пуск? Мы подготовили для вас повтор этого исторического события!



Missed today’s launch? We have a replay of this historic event for you! pic.twitter.com/XiVqjG0FVl — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 5, 2021

The historic Soyuz MS-19 project is the first ever attempt made to shoot a movie in space. The 12 days mission is aimed at shooting parts of the movie “The Challenge” for which the cast received a year long extensive training. The rocket with the crew of Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Project Soyuz MS-19 marks another milestone in the Russia-US space exploration rivalry. According to reports, the movie “The Challenge” is to depict story of a doctor, played by actress Yulia Peresild, about to travel to the space station with the purpose of saving a cosmonaut’s life. Cosmonaut crew members would also be a part of the film.