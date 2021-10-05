Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeEntertainmentThe Challenge: Russia sends actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to shoot the...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

The Challenge: Russia sends actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to shoot the first ever movie in space

The 12 days mission is aimed at shooting parts of the movie "The Challenge" for which the cast received a year long extensive training. The rocket with the crew of Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

OpIndia Staff
Russia sends actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to shoot the first ever movie The Challenge in space
Image Credit: GCTC
20

Roscosmos Russia launched Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with the crew consisting of cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko to shoot the movie ‘The Challenge’, the first movie ever to be shot in space. Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft had successfully docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station completing two orbits around the Earth.

Roscosmos also released the official video of the launch.

The historic Soyuz MS-19 project is the first ever attempt made to shoot a movie in space. The 12 days mission is aimed at shooting parts of the movie “The Challenge” for which the cast received a year long extensive training. The rocket with the crew of Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Project Soyuz MS-19 marks another milestone in the Russia-US space exploration rivalry. According to reports, the movie “The Challenge” is to depict story of a doctor, played by actress Yulia Peresild, about to travel to the space station with the purpose of saving a cosmonaut’s life. Cosmonaut crew members would also be a part of the film.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfirst movie shot in space
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,148FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com