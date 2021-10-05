On Tuesday (October 5), Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed a challenge before the Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government ahead of Diwali celebrations next month. PM Modi made the remarks during his address at the ‘Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo in Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow.

The Indian Prime Minister has appealed to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to light 2 diyas on the occasion of Diwali and surpass the record of 7.5 lakh lit diyas in Ayodhya. He had set up the mammoth challenge before the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure its implementation. At about 2 hours 27 minutes into the programme, PM Modi remarked, “Since I have come to Uttar Pradesh, I want to give some homework. But you will have to do it. Will you?”

(Video Credits: Youtube/Narendra Modi)

He emphasised, “I have read in the papers that there will be an event during Diwali at Ayodya wherein 7.5 lakh diyas would be lit. I want to encourage the people of Uttar Pradesh to join me in this competition of ‘light.’ I want to see that the 9 lakh houses alloted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana light 2 diyas i.e. a total of 18 lakh diyas as compared to Ayodhya’s 7 lakhs. Can this be done?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Ram will be pleased with such a sight. “The 9 lakh families who have been provided houses under the PMAY in the past 7 years must light 2 diyas outside their homes on Diwali. About 7.5 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya. But, 18 lakh diyas will be lit in the houses of my poor brothers and sisters. Even Lord Ram will be pleased,” PM Modi concluded. The Indian Prime Minister also digitally handed over keys to 75000 PMAY beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.