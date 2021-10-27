Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUP Police books 7 people for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost T20 World...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP Police books 7 people for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost T20 World Cup match

3 from Agra and Bareilly each and 1 from Lucknow are booked by Uttar Pradesh Police for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost T20 World Cup match

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath government surpasses its wheat purchase record with the procurement of 53.80 lakh metric tonnes in the current season
Yogi Adityanath(Image Courtesy: Economic Times)
81

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked 7 people in 5 districts for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after Indian cricket team lost to Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in the T20 World Cup match.

3 people are booked in Agra and 3 in Bareilly and 1 in Lucknow. 3 are arrested in Agra on allegations of raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan and raising anti-India slogans. One in Bareilly is accused of putting up a pro-Pakistan status on his WhatsApp and indulging in abusive behaviour and giving threats. Another from Bareilly is accused of using abuses against the Indian cricket team and praising Pakistan team in his WhatsApp status. Third person from Bareilly is accused of putting up Pakistan flag as his Facebook cover picture and posted other pro-Pakistan messages on the social media giant. One from Lucknow is arrested for putting pro-Pakistan status on WhatsApp.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termst20 world cup, uttar pradesh, india pro pakistan slogans
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,330FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com