UP Police books 7 people for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost T20 World Cup match

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked 7 people in 5 districts for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after Indian cricket team lost to Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in the T20 World Cup match.

UP Police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on Oct 24: CMO pic.twitter.com/o1ceq5L7ED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

3 people are booked in Agra and 3 in Bareilly and 1 in Lucknow. 3 are arrested in Agra on allegations of raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan and raising anti-India slogans. One in Bareilly is accused of putting up a pro-Pakistan status on his WhatsApp and indulging in abusive behaviour and giving threats. Another from Bareilly is accused of using abuses against the Indian cricket team and praising Pakistan team in his WhatsApp status. Third person from Bareilly is accused of putting up Pakistan flag as his Facebook cover picture and posted other pro-Pakistan messages on the social media giant. One from Lucknow is arrested for putting pro-Pakistan status on WhatsApp.