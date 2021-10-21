Virat Kohli gets busy with paid posts on Twitter ahead of India vs Pakistan match, after Diwali fiasco, makes another tweet that could age badly: Details

As Indian cricket (in this case even non-cricket) fans gear up for Sunday’s India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match, Indian captain Virat Kohli has taken to Twitter once again to put up yet another promotional post.

After his recent not-so-great performance and ‘meaningful Diwali-Pinterest’ fiasco, the netizens are in no mood to forgo this ‘Wrogn’ Tweet.

“People: Big match on Sunday. You’re nervous, right? Me: (Picture of Kohli wearing a t-shirt by the brand Wrogn),” Tweeted Kohli.

Reportedly, the cricketer owns a stake in the famous Clothing and Accessories brand, Wrogn, selling graphic T-shirts, shirts, lightweight denim jackets and more.

Netizens react

Social media users instantly got busy reminding Kohli of his recent performance.

Taking a dig at the Indian captain for low scores, one Akshat Tweeted, “33(29) incoming.”

“Hate the fact that everything is a sponsored post now.

I don’t remember the last time I saw a genuine post from most of our players. These guys just always try to leverage sponsorships via their social media presence. Thats it,” complained Kshitij Shah.

“I have a bad feeling about Sunday. Hope the other 10 are sober,” said Sagar after coming across Kohli’s paid Tweet.

Another Twitter user mocked the cricketer for his performance saying, “They call me 007, 0 Intl hundreds in 700 days, 0 IPL trophies, 7 sponsored jokes per day.”

Just an hour since Kohli put out the paid sponsored Tweet and it is already not being received well by cricket fans in India. In the event that India loses the cricket match with Pakistan on Sunday, this promotional tweet by Kohli might just age terribly and come back to hound him, with fans asking him if they lost the match because he was busy promoting his brand instead of getting his team battle-ready.

Interestingly, Kohli has failed to make a single century in the past two years. He is also being criticized for not having won a single ICC trophy since the time he took up India’s captaincy.

‘Kohli deletes Pinterest page’

The link to Virat Kohli’s Pinterest account where he was supposed to give “tips” to celebrate a “meaningful Diwali” went missing from his Twitter and Instagram profiles after the cricketer received a huge backlash for issuing unwarranted sermons than working on his cricketing skills.

On October 17, in a video post, cricketer Virat Kohli had said that he would be sharing “personal tips” to celebrate a “meaningful Diwali” after which the netizens went berserk.

People asked him to better prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup and improve his performance rather than teaching Hindus how to celebrate one of their oldest festivals.

Meanwhile, India is all set to clash with their old cricketing rival Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.