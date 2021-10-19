The link to Virat Kohli’s Pinterest account where he was supposed to give “tips” to celebrate a “meaningful Diwali” has gone missing from his Twitter and Instagram profiles. It is noteworthy that Kohli was heavily criticized for the campaign that he ran for Pinterest on his social media handles especially keeping the history of anti-firecrackers propaganda he had run in the past during Diwali.

The screenshot of the Archived version of Kohli’s Twitter profile from October 17 shows that the Pinterest link was visible in the bio, as he had mentioned in the video and post.

Screenshot from Archived page dates October 17. Source: Twitter/Archive.org

However, on October 19, the link was missing.

Screenshot of Kohli’s profile on October 19. Source: Twitter

Kohli’s video on Instagram also mentions that the link should be in his bio, but the link posted there was of his merchandise store and not his Pinterest profile. The posts, however, mentioning that he would be giving tips to celebrate a “meaningful Diwali” are still available on both Twitter and Instagram.

The campaign video says that the link to his Pinterest profile should be in his bio. Source: Instagram.

The URL in the bio links to his merchandise website. Source: Instagram.

Kohli has not posted anything on his Pinterest account since the announcement of the campaign. It is unclear if he actually removed the links after the backlash or the contract with Pinterest was to post the link only for two days in the bio.

Viral Kohli faced backlash over “meaningful Diwali” campaign

On October 17, in a video post, cricketer Virat Kohli had said that he would be sharing “personal tips” to celebrate a “meaningful Diwali”. Considering his history of making the anti-fireworks statement and general pontificating that irks people, the star cricketer faced an array of backlash on social media.

Also, people asked him to better prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup and improve his performance rather than giving sermons on how to celebrate a festival.

It is notable here that Virat Kohli is yet to win an ICC trophy as a captain and has never won the Indian Premier League. He has quit the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore and will step down as the captain of the Indian T20 team following the World Cup.