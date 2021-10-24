Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeSportsCricket'Don't go check on their balla': Wasim Akram gives advice to Pakistani players, tells...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

‘Don’t go check on their balla’: Wasim Akram gives advice to Pakistani players, tells them to maintain distance before match

Wasim Akram could have been referring to the time in 2016 when Virat Kohli had gifted Mohammed Amir his bat on the eve of the match between India and Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

OpIndia Staff
Wasim Akram gives advice to Pakistani players, tells them to maintain distance before match
2

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has advised cricketers from Pakistan to maintain their distance from the Indian cricketers ahead of the match between India and Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He advised them to not be in awe of the Indians and told them to not ask for their bats.

Talking about the pressure on the players before the match, Wasim Akram said, “They (Indians) are used to bigger crowds and they are senior players. I suppose that makes a lot of difference, they have played IPL. But my one advise to Pakistan team would be, before the game, you shake hand with the opposition, hello-hi karo, but don’t go check their balla (bats).”

He continued, “Don’t be in awe of them. After the game, you can go sit in their godi (lap), or they can sit in your godi. But before the game, keep your distance. Say hello, do your salaam, and then focus on your game, be with your squad. That’s what I don’t want to see.”

Wasim Akram could have been referring to the time in 2016 when Virat Kohli had gifted Mohammed Amir his bat on the eve of the match between India and Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Shahid Afridi and Amir had gone to greet Virat Kohli while the Indian batsman was practicing in the nets.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWasim Akram advise for pakistan players
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,472FollowersFollow
25,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com