Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has advised cricketers from Pakistan to maintain their distance from the Indian cricketers ahead of the match between India and Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He advised them to not be in awe of the Indians and told them to not ask for their bats.

Talking about the pressure on the players before the match, Wasim Akram said, “They (Indians) are used to bigger crowds and they are senior players. I suppose that makes a lot of difference, they have played IPL. But my one advise to Pakistan team would be, before the game, you shake hand with the opposition, hello-hi karo, but don’t go check their balla (bats).”

He continued, “Don’t be in awe of them. After the game, you can go sit in their godi (lap), or they can sit in your godi. But before the game, keep your distance. Say hello, do your salaam, and then focus on your game, be with your squad. That’s what I don’t want to see.”

Wasim Akram could have been referring to the time in 2016 when Virat Kohli had gifted Mohammed Amir his bat on the eve of the match between India and Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Shahid Afridi and Amir had gone to greet Virat Kohli while the Indian batsman was practicing in the nets.