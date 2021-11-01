On November 1, the Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) under the Department of Health recognized made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by Bharat Biotech to establish a traveller’s vaccination status. The recognition has been approved for anyone of age 12 and above who have been vaccinated with Covaxin. In a statement, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO, said, “Australian Government recognises Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status.”

Australian Government recognises Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status: Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO pic.twitter.com/yMXenctRbg — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

In the statement issued by TGA, the Australian government also recognized BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) for the purpose of travel for anyone between the ages of 18 and 60. The statement read, “Today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be ‘recognized’ to establish a traveller’s vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.”

It further said that the additional information TGA has received about Covaxin demonstrated that it provides protection and “potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19.” It added that the vaccine sponsor or WHO has provided the supporting information.

With the approval of Covaxin and earlier approval of Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), citizens of India and other countries who have been vaccinated with these two vaccines can enter Australia. It will benefit students as well as skilled and unskilled workers.

Covaxin has yet to receive approval from WHO

World Health Organization is yet to approve Covaxin, stating it needed more data from the company. It has set November 3 as the date of the next meeting to decide on the approval for the made-in-India vaccine.