The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to file a preliminary chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his involvement with a money laundering case involving the now-scrapped liquor policy. This is the first time Kejriwal would be mentioned as an accused in the case.

The ED’s move will coincide with Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in the liquor policy case at the Supreme Court on Friday (10th May). In the chargesheet, the ED would make reference to Kejriwal as a ‘kingpin’ and main conspirator in the liquor policy case. The investigating agency stated to have discovered a money trail leading back to Kejriwal.

On Wednesday (8th May), Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who presided over the Supreme Court bench, directed Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represents the ED, to have his submissions ready by Friday (10th May).

“We will issue an interim order (for interim bail) on Friday. The major issue regarding the challenge to arrest will also be heard on the same day,” Justice Khanna stated.

Kejriwal did not receive any relief from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the bench of Justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta rising without issuing an order allowing him interim release to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The bench stated that if Kejriwal is released on interim bail, he should not perform his official duties because it would create a conflict of interest. “We do not want interference at all in the working of the government,” it said. Supreme Court said if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief.

Kejriwal’s name appeared several times in the charge sheets submitted by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency alleges that the accused worked with Kejriwal to develop the excise policy, which resulted in disproportionate gains for them in exchange for payments for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21. He is currently detained in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.