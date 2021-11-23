A Cuban woman named Mavys Alvarez has accused Diego Maradona of raping her when she was a teenager, according to reports.

Alvarez also accused that the Fidel Castro government in Cuba including Maradona’s close associates like former manager Guillermo Coppola covered up what happened during her relationship with the late footballer. She has claimed that Maradona subjected her to physical and sexual abuse when she was 16 years old and introduced her to drug addiction.

Alvarez said, “I was dazzled, he swept me off my feet by giving me flowers, taking me out for walks and everything was beautiful, he painted this picture. But two months passed, and everything began to change quite a lot. I mean, I loved him but hated him too. I even thought about committing suicide.”

Alvarez had previously told the media that the 5 years of relationship between her and Maradona was consensual but that Maradona had forced him on her atleast once. Alvarez had testified last week before an Argentinian court and made allegations of human trafficking against Maradona’s former entourage. The court is investigating her allegations.

Alvarez’s complaint referred to the year 2001, when Maradona was in Cuba undergoing treatment for his drug addiction. She said in a press conference that the late footballer had raped her in a clinic in Havana while her mother was in the next room.

She said, “He covers my mouth, he rapes me, I don’t want to think about it too much,” adding, “I stopped being a girl, all my innocence was stolen from me. It’s hard. You stop living the innocent things that a girl of that age has to experience.” As per reports, Alvarez had first met Maradona in Cuba during that time and then she was taken to Argentina.

She had further stated that her family did not stop her from dating Maradona because Fidel Castro’s government was involved saying, “They were forced in another way to accept a relationship that was not good for them, or for anyone.” She claimed that Maradona forced her to take cocaine.

Alvarez said that she plans to help victims of trafficking in the future and the unfortunate women who have fallen prey to it. Diego Maradona passed away in November, 2020.