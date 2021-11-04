On Monday (November 1), a gang war broke out between two groups, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The incident took place at night in Raghubir Nagar in the Khyala area of West Delhi.

In a tweet on Wednesday (November 3), Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed, “Shocking pictures of an alleged gang war in Khyala! Son of granthi Jarnail Singh Ji was brutally beaten & killed.” He added, “I spoke to DCP Delhi to take strict action. She apprised me that a case has been regd against attackers; 2 ppl arrested so far & section 302 would be added to case.” Sirsa had also shared a video where two men could be seen brutally thrashing the son of the granthi with batons.

Shocking pictures of an alleged gang war in Khyala! Son of granthi Jarnail Singh Ji was brutally beaten & killed



I spoke to DCP Delhi to take strict action. She apprised me that a case has been regd against attackers; 2 ppl arrested so far & section 302 would be added to case pic.twitter.com/hl5lK8II17 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 3, 2021

The victim was identified as one Jaskaran and was involved in a criminal case. The two perpetrators were identified as Ramesh and Sadick (aka Ajju). At about 9:13 pm on Monday (November 1), the police control room had received information about a firing incident and a gang war at Raghubir Nagar. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that a scuffle broke out between the gangs of Jaskaran, Heera and Firoz and that of Fateh and Sachin Manchanda (Bunty). The trio had fired at Bunty, post which he suffered a bullet injury to his thigh.

Fateh, on the other hand, was shot in the stomach. However, the other accomplices of Fateh and Bunty managed to overpower the gang of Jaskaran. Firoz sustained a bullet injury to his stomach while Jaskaran was beaten black and blue by Saddick and Ramesh. The son of the granthi was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (November 2). Reportedly, Firoz has been recovering his bullet injury while Heera had been absconding since the time of the incident. The cops had recovered firearms and cartridges from the crime site.

It must be mentioned that a social media user named Imran Haider had earlier tried to give a communal spin to the incident. He had claimed that religious minorities such as Sikhs and Muslims were unsafe in India. While reacting strongly to it, Manjinder Singh Sirsa underlined, “It’s better if you don’t bring any communal element to this. FYI the one who attacked this guy is named Atik and a Muslim!”

It’s better if you don’t bring any communal element to this



FYI the one who attacked this guy is named Atik and a Muslim! https://t.co/6ZM1GZMGhc — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 3, 2021

Lawlessness and violence in Khyala area

Khyala in New Delhi is where one of the most high-profile cases of a Hindu man, Ankit Saxena, becoming the victim of a hostile Muslim family because they disapproved his relationship with their daughter, took place. The young man was killed by her Muslim girlfriend’s family because they were strongly opposed to their relationship. Ankit was stabbed and beheaded by the family members of his girlfriend Shehzadi on February 1, 2018.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Shehzadi’s mother wore a helmet and rode her scooter to the traffic intersection where they knew Ankit was present. She then rammed her scooter into Ankit’s vehicle so that Ankit would be forced to step out to help. As she was wearing a helmet, Ankit could not identify her and stepped out to help.

The woman then confronted Ankit and soon she was joined by her other family members. They all began to heckle and abuse Ankit blaming him that he had influenced Shehzadi to leave the house. When Ankit bent down to help his mother get up, the girl’s uncle and brother then caught him by his hair and pulled him up. At that moment, while the two of them held Ankit’s arms from behind, the girl’s father had slit his throat using his butchering knife.