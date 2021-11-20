Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed himself in another controversy after declaring that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is like an elder brother to him. Sidhu said that he had been showered with love by Imran Khan. He made the comments during the visit to Kartarpur.

#NewsAlert | #NavjotSinghSidhu visited #KartarpurCorridor in #Pakistan today; says, '#ImranKhan is like a big brother to me who has showered me with his love'.



Listen to the reaction from BJP's spokesperson Charu Pragya.



Pradeep and Nilashish with analysis. pic.twitter.com/UqMm6qBSGP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 20, 2021

This was not the first time Navjot Singh Sidhu had demonstrated a profound love for Pakistani leaders who sponsor terrorism against India. During an earlier visit to Pakistan, he had hugged Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwa, drawing ire from several quarters.

Following the comments, BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya said that it was not a surprise that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi chose Sidhu over Captain Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises.



Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned recently as the Chief Minister of Punjab, had called Navjot Singh Sidhu a national security threat following his resignation. The former Punjab CM had said that Sidhu has relations with Imran Khan and Qamar Bajwa.

He claimed to have told Sidhu, “Here are my soldiers getting killed and you are going and hugging the Pakistani chief General Bajwa. Then you are going to Imran Khan where policies are made against our nation. Do you know how many drones are coming into Punjab on a daily basis? How much weaponry has come into Punjab? How much RDX explosives, how many grenades, how many pistols, over 50,000 rounds of ammunition, all that is coming in the state, what does it come in for?”

Earlier in August, Sidhu’s aide Manvinder Singh Mali had claimed that Kashmir is a separate country and India and Pakistan are occupying it, drawing sharp criticism.