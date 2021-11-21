A day after the Centre repealed the three farm laws that has been the bone of contention between the government and the farmer protestors, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait hinted at the possibility of a sinister plan in making.

While speaking to ‘journalist’ Ajit Anjum, he appeared surprised at the government’s decision to take back the farm laws. On being asked about the need to continue the farmer protests, given that the Prime Minister had conceded to his demands, Rakesh Tikait stated, “Since he has bent over backwards, I am sure they have a plan in mind. If someone has stooped low from high ground, it indicates a plan in making.”

‘Tone sweeter than a confectioner’s sweets’: Rakesh Tikait

“He (PM Modi) talked in a conciliatory tone. I have my doubts. His tone was sweeter than that of a confectioner’s sweets,” the farmer leader emphasised. Hinting that he has no plans to end demonstrations, Rakesh Tikait said that the protests will continue until a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) is passed in the Parliament. He also added that a committee must be formed to look into other issues, affecting farmers. “It is only then that the farmer protestors can think of going back home,” Tikait announced.

He also informed that ‘Mahapanchayat’, which is scheduled to take place in Lucknow on November 22, will be conducted as per plan. Rakesh Tikait added that several farmer leaders will take part in the Mahapanchayat. He also lambasted the BJP for being a jaalsaaz (fraudster) and wedging a divide between farmers in the country. Tikait had also compared the suggestion of PM Modi to farmers to return home as a ‘diktat given by the Supreme Leader in North Korea.’

PM Modi repealed the three farm laws and urged protesters to go back home

On the 19th of November, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 AM. Addressing the nation, PM Modi thanked the millions of farmers who appreciated the farm laws, which were introduced after due deliberation and with honest intentions. PM Modi made a startling announcement saying that the government had decided to, however, repeal the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers.

PM Modi, addressing the nation said that by the end of this month, the Modi government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on this Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers.

He further said that the government had introduced the laws after due deliberation but perhaps it was the shortcoming of the government that they could not convince all farmers that the laws were indeed in their benefit. Further, he said that the past governments had deliberated on these laws as well but it was the Modi government that had implemented them.