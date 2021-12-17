On Friday, December 17, PM Narendra Modi received Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo Award. The head of state of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, pronounced Modi’s name for the much-coveted civilian decoration.

Wangchuck emphasised India’s “unconditional friendship” and support for Bhutan over the years, particularly during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister’s Office posted on Facebook: “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. PMO India…HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person.”

It becomes pertinent to mention here that India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, had been steadfast in providing help to various other countries ever since the Covid-19 pandemic plagued the world. Bhutan had become the first country to receive India’s gift of COVID-19 vaccines while the vaccination had just started in India. On January 20, an Indian Airforce AN-32 aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines to Bhutan.

Receiving the delivery, PM Tshering thanked India saying that the vaccines are a gift from a ‘trusted friend’ who has been with Bhutan all through the decades. He also said, “as we celebrate the arrival of the vaccine as the new milestone in our battle to beat the pandemic at home, we applaud the gesture that signifies the compassion and generosity of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and the people of India for the wellbeing of the humanity.”