A WhatsApp message is being circulated in which it is being said that a Twitter user with username draxler_77 changed his name from Anshul Saxena to Mustafa Riaz and abused Late CDS Bipin Rawat after his demise in the aftermath of the IAF helicopter crash on December 8. The WhatsApp message reads, “Remember how a Sanghi had abused Kohli’s daughter? The same thing happened again. Sanghi Anshul Saxena changed name to Mustafa Riaz (but forgot to change his username) and abused Gen Rawat! How low will Sanghi fall!?”

Misleading WhatsApp forward.

The WhatsApp forward, however, tells the story opposite to what has happened. The name was not changed to a Muslim name, but it was changed to a Hindu name, i.e. Anshul Saxena, from the earlier Muslim name, i.e. Mustafa Riaz. The person had written in his bio that he was from Hyderabad and studied/studying at Osmania University.

This is how traitors operate in Bharat by changing names and spewing venom against Bharat.

An example from Hyderabad.@draxler_77 changes from Mustafa Riaz TO Lakshay Bhavin TO Anshul saxena TO a changed profile.#Helicoptercrashes pic.twitter.com/HOXHuFMtZ8 — Celebrity (@CelebrityHuman) December 9, 2021

Interestingly, the particular user had earlier changed his name to Lakshay Bhavin before changing to Anshul Saxena and then later deleting his profile altogether. When we checked the cached version of his profile, we found out that his location was set to Peshawar, Pakistan and the name was ThePukhtunLad.

On searching more, we found a tweet from July 2020 in which he wrote, “I am from the yusufzai tribe and once my grandfather told me that we are bani Israel.”

In another tweet from February 12 this year, he had replied to IPS officer Pankaj Nain who published about an earthquake in Panchkula and wrote, “Here is Peshawar Pakistan too.” His three tweets and earlier location shows that the Twitter user draxler_77 is indeed a Pakistani who changed his location to Hyderabad, India and later changed his name to Hindu one just to mock and abuse Late CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Notably, Hyderabad Police had already taken cognizance of the tweet upon being reported by several netizens. Soon after Police got involved, the ID got deactivated.

The Kohli saga being used to whitewash crimes by Islamists

A couple of months back, when the Indian team lost to Pakistan in the T20 world cup match, a user had abused and given rape threats to cricket Virat Kohli’s daughter on social media. Earlier it was believed that he was an Islamist, but later a 23-year-old man identified as Ramnagesh Alibathini was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Hyderabad as the complaint against the abuser was filed in Mumbai.

The whole case is being used to whitewash the crimes that are being done by Islamists. There is no evidence that Ramnagesh Alibathini is a ‘Sanghi’, or a supporter of RSS-BJP. In this case, as well, the WhatsApp forward suggests that a Hindu man had changed his name to a Muslim one to abuse CDS Rawat. But in reality, the ID belongs to a person possibly hailing from Pakistan. The claim that a Hindu changed his name to Muslim and abused CDS Rawat is FALSE.