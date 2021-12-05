Film Director Vivek Agnihotri made a heartfelt speech on the occasion of the exclusive pre-release preview of his upcoming movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the United States on Saturday (December 4).

During his speech, Vivek Agnihotri emphasised how the West conquered countries by destroying indigenous civilisations. “We worship somebody called Shiva and Shiva is a concept of oneness. This symbolism of Shiva has come from Kashmir…If you believe in God, then, you are a Hindu. If you do not believe in God, then, you are a Hindu,” he was heard as saying. While emphasising the inclusiveness of Hinduism, the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ added how the basic tenet of humanity i.e. oneness comes from Kashmir. Where is this otherisation coming from?.

“Kashmir suffered because the natives were othered by the invaders. We are the only society in the world where we worship 3 Goddesses – Laxmi, Durga and Saraswati. Saraswati is the Goddess of wisdom, knowledge, poetry, art and literature. Her abode is Kashmir.” He lamented how once the abode of wisdom has now no trace of poetry or art. “Destruction of Kashmir is the destruction of knowledge. Humanity is being destroyed by China-funded and Pakistan funded terrorism.”

Some snippets from my speech at The Capitol Hill in USA. #RightToJusticeTour

Full speech here: https://t.co/p3wPoQfcXc pic.twitter.com/TFkxcRIx9y — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 4, 2021

The full video of his speech can be accessed here. The event was organised by the ‘I am Buddha Foundation’ in partnership with the Global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora. The pre-release preview of ‘The Kashmiri Files’ was held in citrus park town centre mall in Tampa in Florida State of the United States.

The script of the movie has been written by writer-director Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, & Pallavi Joshi. The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar, along with Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbli. Yuvraj’s Singh’s father Yograj Singh was the initial part of the cast but was replaced after his derogatory remarks against Hindus.