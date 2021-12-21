Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Is Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor ending his 4-decade-old marriage to marry actor Kangana Ranaut? Here is what we know

An old episode of the popular chat show- Koffee With Karan season 3 resurfaced which fuelled the speculation that Anil Kapoor is ready to break his nearly 4-decade old relationship with his wife for actor Kangana Ranaut.

OpIndia Staff
Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut marriage rumours
Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor (L), Kangana Ranaut (R)
Speculations are rife that veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to end his 38-years-old marriage and divorce his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry the Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut. Many media houses have speculated that the Bollywood actor is divorcing his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut.

The news of his rumoured separation has sent his fans into a tizzy. The truth, however, is far from what the media has been speculating. Though, in reality, the couple has no plans to divorce, it would be interesting to explore what sparked the rumour.

Media reports speculating Anil Kapoor’s divorce and marriage with Kangana Ranaut

Actually, an old episode of the popular chat show- Koffee With Karan season 3 resurfaced which fuelled the speculation that Anil Kapoor is ready to break his nearly 4-decade old relationship with his wife for actor Kangana Ranaut.

In the particular episode of Koffee With Karan-3, aired on December 12, 2010, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut made guest appearances and played a rapid-fire session. During the session, Karan asked Anil about one woman he would leave his wife for. To this Anil Kapoor, in jest, pointed towards Kangana and took her name. To this, Karan Johar had jokingly advised Kangana, “I think you should worry.”

Speaking about the actor’s family life, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for over four decades. Despite this, the duo continues to set major couple goals and is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Few people know that Anil Kapoor was tricked by Sunita on a prank call. Anil Kapoor claimed during an interview with Humans of Bombay that he fell in love with her voice the first time they spoke.

While Sunita Kapoor was a banker’s daughter with an established modelling career then, Anil Kapoor was just trying to set foot in Bollywood at that time. The duo went on to date for 11 years before marrying each other.

Sunita Kapoor is a successful costume designer by profession now. The couple has three children- Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, Rhea is the film producer.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is always in news for her bold and opinionated social media posts, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’. Besides, Kangana Ranaut is busy directing Emergency, a film on Indira Gandhi. The actor is also producing the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead actor. Recently, Kangana Ranaut was dragged into controversy for hailing Indira Gandhi for ‘crushing Khalistanis under her juti’. Her social media post had sparked a massive outrage with Akali Dal leaders wanting her to be jailed.

 

