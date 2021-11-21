On Saturday (November 20), the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut accusing her of supposedly referring to the entire Sikh community as ‘Khalistani elements.’ The committee, headed by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also alleged that the actress outraged the respect and dignity of Sikhs by claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes.

In a 4-page long complaint filed with the Additional Commissioner of Police (Bandra) and Cyber Cell unit (Delhi), the Gurdwara management committee said, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards the recent poet of Kangna Ranaut on Instagram in which she has intentionally and deliberately portrayed, the Farmers Protest (Kisaan Morcha) as Khalistani Movements and further, dubbed the Sikh Community as a Khalistani Terrorists, and recalling the massacre and genocide happened during the period on 1984 and earlier, as planned and calculated move on part Smt. Indira Gandhi.”

It emphasised, “She has also used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh Community, as much as, she has said that they were crushed under her shoes (jooti). This act on her part in moat degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community settled all over the world.

Screengrab of the complaint filed with the police

“Her personal hatred against Sikhs have been evident in her earlier posts. Now when the farm laws are repealed, she is bringing back 1984 references to provoke Sikhs by saying that they are terrorists and were crushed earlier as mosquitoes under the jooti of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and deserves the same treatment as met out to them at the time of Smt. Indira Gandhi,” the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee concluded.

Sirsa dubs actress as ‘factory of hate’, demands her to be jailed or put in mental hospital

While speaking to the media over the issue, Akali Dal leader Manjinder slammed the actress for her supposed ‘cheap mentality.’ He said, “Saying that the three farm laws were repealed because of the Khalistani terrorists is a disrespect to the farmers. She is a factory of hate.”

Furthermore, Sirsa demanded stringent action by the Indian government against the actress for putting up alleged ‘hateful content’ on Instagram. “Her security and Padam Shri must be withdrawn immediately. She should either be put in a mental hospital or in jail,” he emphasised.

Instagram stories of Kangana Ranaut have sparked outrage on social media

In an Instagram story, the actress stated, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let’s not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister who crushed them under the shoe. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. But, she did not allow the nation to divide. Even after decades of her death, even today, they shiver at her name. They need a guru like her.”

Screengrab of the Instagram story of Kangana Ranaut

She had posted a picture of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and emphasised on the importance of a national leader such as her in the time of crisis.

Screengrab of the Instagram story of Kangana Ranaut

“With the rise of Khalistani movement, her story is more relevant than ever very soon bringing to you #Emergency,” the actress added.

There have been security concerns raised about the so-called farmer protests where the farmers mainly from Punjab had blocked roads surrounding Delhi. The protests had turned violence earlier this year on Republic Day when the ‘tractor rally’ carried out by farmers breached barriers and some ‘farmers’ desecrated the Red Fort and beat up Delhi Policemen. There have been intelligence inputs that Khalistani elements backed by Pakistan had infiltrated the protests so as to fuel anti-India sentiments by manipulating the ‘protests’.

Khalistani slogans, Referendum 2020 as well as posters hailing Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were spotted in the protests many times. Hence, one could not rule out the possibility that the protests had run into security risk.