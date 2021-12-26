On December 25, a large number of people gathered on Park Street in Kolkata to celebrate Christmas. The photographs and videos of the overcrowded area have been making rounds on the social media platform, with the majority of the people criticizing such a crowd amidst the fears of the spread of the new variant Omicron of Covid-19.

I think it’s an old image. I just crossed Park Street. No pedestrian allowed on the main road, on vehicular traffic. Just a little crowd near Allen Park — ইন্দ্রজিৎ | INDRAJIT (@iindrojit) December 25, 2021

Interestingly, Indrajit, Deputy Editor, India Today, however, tried to dismiss the photographs as old. While replying to Pooja Mehta, Journalist of Zee News, who had shared the pictures of Park Street, Indrajit said, “I think it’s an old image. I just crossed Park Street. No pedestrian allowed on the main road, on vehicular traffic. Just a little crowd near Allen Park.” He also shared a video that he had shot himself of the area with the minimal crowd.

His claims were, however, refuted by netizens who not only shared photos and videos that they shot but also ridiculed Indrajit for spreading false information.

The Poll Lady said, “You claim it’s an old image, really? Are you blind that you can’t see masks in this video, or you are just lying to defend the ruling govt?”

You claim it’s an old image, really?

Are you blind that you can’t see masks in this video or you are just lying to defend the ruling govt?pic.twitter.com/5OI9UYFmaG — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) December 26, 2021

Mehta also replied to Indrajit, clarifying her stand. She said, “Vehicular traffic was closed for several hours, and it was converted into a walking street. Vehicular traffic was resumed only a few hours ago.”

Vehicular traffic was closed for several hours and it was converted into a walking street. Vehicular traffic was resumed only a few hours ago. — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 25, 2021

She also shared screenshots of Kolkata Traffic Police’s official Twitter handle where they had informed about the stoppage and opening of the area for vehicular traffic.

Check following tweets by Kolkata Traffic Police. Vehicular traffic was stopped on Park Street between 5-9pm. pic.twitter.com/0VoN1LYFrn — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 25, 2021

Another netizen, Avi, said, “Bhai Indrojit, don’t be a liar and spread this kind of misinformation. As a journalist, you are bound to share the truth. Shame on u. I was also there & traffic was not allowed on the main road of Park Street after 5/5.30 PM. Here is the proof…” and shared a video shot by him.

Bhai Indrojit dont be a liar and spread this kind of misinformation. As a journalist you are bound to share truth. Shame on u. I was also there & traffic was not allowed on the main road of Park Street after 5/5.30 PM. Here is the proof… pic.twitter.com/zNUwMYw1r1 — Avi (@ameture_learner) December 26, 2021

According to a Free Press Journal report, the crowds were seen fighting with each other to get seats at the restaurants. All the mess was allegedly happening in front of the heavy police force deployed in the area. FPJ quoted a civic volunteer saying that the crowd started to build up in the area around noon. Despite being warned, the people refused to wear masks. He said, “We have been asked to find people for not wearing masks, but despite stringent action, no one is following any protocols.”

It is noteworthy that the Central Government has issued an order to send a delegation to ten states, including West Bengal, to study the active Omicron cases. In a memorandum issued by the union government, the ten states, including WB, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc., have lower vaccination rates compared to the national average.

The teams deployed by the central government would stay in these states for three to five days and work with State Health departments to ensure Omicron does not become a threat in the coming months. As per reports, the delegation would collect information on the patients with and without travel history to understand how the disease was contracted.